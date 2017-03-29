Dominic Bird and Michael Allardice re-sign with the Gallagher Chiefs

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 11:19

Two of the tallest timber in the Gallagher Chiefs squad are here to stay. Dominic Bird and Michael Allardice are excited to continue their Investec Super Rugby careers with the Gallagher Chiefs under incoming head coach Colin Cooper. Dominic Bird has signed on for 2018, while Michael Allardice has committed for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

At 2.06m and 112kg, Dominic Bird is the tallest second rower in the Gallagher Chiefs squad. He made his All Blacks debut against Japan in 2013 and was also part of the 2011 New Zealand Under 20’s IRB Junior World Championship winning team alongside Gallagher Chiefs teammates Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane. The Waipukurau-born 25-year-old joined the Chiefs for the 2016 season following three years with the Crusaders. Bird is Gallagher Chief #274 and has played 15 games for the side to date.

Taihape-born Michael Allardice made his Investec Super Rugby debut for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2015. The hardworking 25-year-old lock has shown his resilience in the last 12 months working his way back from a knee injury which has limited his playing time. A product of Palmerston North Boys High School, Allardice was a member of the New Zealand Schools and New Zealand University teams. The Hawke’s Bay Mitre 10 Cup representative is Gallagher Chief #257 and has 18 caps to his name.

Bird and Allardice join All Black Brodie Retallick in the locking stocks who is already committed to the Gallagher Chiefs through till 2019.

For the video announcement please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKhBWaJzELY