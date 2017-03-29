Germon to step down

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 11:20

Lee Germon will step down from his role as Chief Executive of the Canterbury Cricket Association, effective from the end of June, 2017.

Mr Germon has accepted a position as General Manager of Australian Big Bash League Club, the Sydney Thunder, and will start in his new role at the beginning of July.

Canterbury Cricket Association Board Chairman, Ashley Taggart, said the Thunder position represented a strong career opportunity for Mr Germon, and that he would leave Canterbury with the CCA's best wishes.

Mr Germon would continue in his current role for the next three months.

His impending vacancy would be advertised immediately.