Knight to take on the best in Japan

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 10:48

By Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

New Zealand's Hadleigh Knight made such an impact when he raced motocross in Japan last season that he's been invited back again this year, and for an even longer stay.

The 20-year-old farm hand from Reporoa has just wrapped up his New Zealand Motocross Championship campaign, finishing a respectable fourth overall in the MX2 class after the fourth and final round in Taupo at the weekend.

This was despite him failing to score after crashing in the second of three races at round two of the series at Rotorua, and then not being able to start the final one of the day. To finish fourth overall, with only 10 of the series' 12 races to his credit, is a remarkable feat.

But there was little time to celebrate that achievement, with the HLR Husqvarna Racing Team rider now packing his bags for a flight to Japan this weekend.

"I will be riding for the Uzushio KTM Racing Team again," said Knight. "I rode for them at just the final round last year and they were obviously pleased with me because they got back in touch with me and now I'll be doing the entire series in Japan."

It is almost impossible for foreigners to gain entry into the Japanese nationals, but the crew at Uzushio were obviously able to pull a few strings for the likeable Kiwi.

"I finished about 13th or 14th in my two races in Japan last October and definitely felt I could have done much better.

"My lap times were good enough to be among the top four or five riders there, but I just wasn't fit enough and a got bad starts both times."

There should be no question about his fitness now, his performance at Taupo at the weekend impressive indeed and coming at the end of a busy season in New Zealand.

He leaves on Sunday and his first race is at Hiroshima on April 9.

"I will fly back and forth from home to Japan for each of the rounds. It's hard to gauge where I will finish up, but I'm aiming for a top five. I'm a lot young than most of the riders over there ... most of them at this national level are in their late 20s.

"I will be racing in what they call the IA2 class, which is the same as our MX2. Everything is provided for me, with Shift Japan providing all my riding apparel too, except that I will take my own helmet and goggles. It will feel a little bit like being a factory rider. I will do some bike testing when I first arrive, just to get the bike how I like it.

"I will earn bonus money, depending on results, but I really need to win to get decent money."

Knight was part of a very successful HLR Husqvarna Racing Team outfit in New Zealand this season.

In addition to Knight recovering from his misfortunes to clinch the national No.4 ranking in the MX2 class, his team-mate from Karaka, Kurtis Lilly, finished a very close runner-up in the national 125cc class.