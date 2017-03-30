ANZ Premiership | Round 2 Media Preview

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:00

Round 2 Fixture

Mainland Tactix v Northern Stars

When: 2pm, Sunday 2 April

Where: Horncastle Arena, Christchurch

Broadcast: SKY Sport 3 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)

SKYCITY Mystics v Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

When: 7.30pm, Monday 3 April

Where: The Trusts Arena, Auckland

Broadcast: SKY Sport 1 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), Radio Sport (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)

WBOP Magic v Central Pulse

When: 7.30pm, Wednesday 5 April

Where: Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

Broadcast: SKY Sport 1 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)

#TACvSTA | #ANZP

Umpires: Kristie Simpson, Ken Metekingi and Paul Smith (Reserve)

Media Contacts

Tactix: Sally Hayes, 027 420 2831

Stars: Dee Leggat, 021 278 1193

Match Notes

- The Stars played two matches in Round 1, losing 57-75 to the Steel in their opening match, followed by a 47-67 loss to the Magic on Monday night.

- The Tactix are coming off a 48-71 loss at the hands of the Magic in Round 1.

- The Stars and Tactix have the two lowest shooting returns after Round 1. The Tactix shot 48 goals at 72.7% while the Stars shot 104 goals (two matches) at 85.2%.

- Stars shooter Maia Wilson is the fourth most accurate shooter in the ANZ Premiership after Round 1. Wilson shot 60 goals to average 30 goals per match at 92% accuracy.

#MYSvSTE | #ANZP

Umpires: Angela Armstrong-Lush, Gareth Fowler and Marise Stuart (Reserve)

Media Contacts

Mystics: Jordyn McLean, 021 203 6345

Steel: Kate Buchanan, 021 292 1660

Match Notes

- The Steel is coming off a 75-57 win over the Stars in their opening match of the ANZ Premiership.

- The Mystics lost their opening match of the ANZ Premiership 55-56 to the Pulse.

- The Mystics and Steel met on 18 occasions in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League with the Mystics winning 10 matches and the Steel eight.

- The Mystics and Steel met in Auckland on nine occasions in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League; the Steel won five and the Mystics four.

- The Steel has the best attacking record in the ANZ Premiership after Round 1 with 75 goals (also the ANZ Premiership highest score).

- The Mystics have the third best defensive record after Round 1 with 56 goals scored against them while the Steel has the fourth best record with 57 goals.

#MAGvPUL | #ANZP

Umpires: Sasha McLeod, Ann Hay and Angela Armstrong-Lush (Reserve)

Media Contacts:

Magic: Hannah Southgate-McNeil, 021 536 843

Central: Jane Hunt, 021 107 0287

Match Notes

- The Magic is coming off two big wins to sit at the top of the ANZ Premiership ladder after Round 1. The Magic defeated the Tactix 71-48 on Sunday and backed up with a 67-47 victory over the Stars on Monday night.

- The Pulse claimed a 56-55 win over the Mystics in their opening ANZ Premiership match on Sunday.

- The Magic and Pulse met 18 times in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League, the Magic won 13 and the Pulse five. The Magic and Pulse met once in Rotorua in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League, the Magic won the Round 8, 2010 match 56-44.

- Magic shooter Lenize Potgieter is the ANZ Premiership leading scorer after Round 1 with 104 goals across her two matches to average 52 goals a match at 95% accuracy. Potgieter is the third most accurate shooter in the ANZ Premiership behind Cathrine Tuivaiti (97%) and Jhaniele Fowler-Reid (96%). Potgieter has also scored 75.4% of the Magic’s goals - the highest percentage of any player for their team.

- The Magic has the best defensive record after Round 1 with just 47.5 goals against per match while the Pulse have the second-best record with 55 goals against.