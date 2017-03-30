ANZ Premiership | Round 2 Media Preview

|
Round 2 Fixture
Mainland Tactix v Northern Stars
When: 2pm, Sunday 2 April
Where: Horncastle Arena, Christchurch
Broadcast: SKY Sport 3 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)
SKYCITY Mystics v Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
When: 7.30pm, Monday 3 April
Where: The Trusts Arena, Auckland
Broadcast: SKY Sport 1 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), Radio Sport (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)
WBOP Magic v Central Pulse
When: 7.30pm, Wednesday 5 April
Where: Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Broadcast: SKY Sport 1 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)
#TACvSTA | #ANZP
Umpires: Kristie Simpson, Ken Metekingi and Paul Smith (Reserve)
Media Contacts
Tactix: Sally Hayes, 027 420 2831
Stars: Dee Leggat, 021 278 1193
Match Notes
- The Stars played two matches in Round 1, losing 57-75 to the Steel in their opening match, followed by a 47-67 loss to the Magic on Monday night.
- The Tactix are coming off a 48-71 loss at the hands of the Magic in Round 1.
- The Stars and Tactix have the two lowest shooting returns after Round 1. The Tactix shot 48 goals at 72.7% while the Stars shot 104 goals (two matches) at 85.2%.
- Stars shooter Maia Wilson is the fourth most accurate shooter in the ANZ Premiership after Round 1. Wilson shot 60 goals to average 30 goals per match at 92% accuracy.
#MYSvSTE | #ANZP
Umpires: Angela Armstrong-Lush, Gareth Fowler and Marise Stuart (Reserve)
Media Contacts
Mystics: Jordyn McLean, 021 203 6345
Steel: Kate Buchanan, 021 292 1660
Match Notes
- The Steel is coming off a 75-57 win over the Stars in their opening match of the ANZ Premiership.
- The Mystics lost their opening match of the ANZ Premiership 55-56 to the Pulse.
- The Mystics and Steel met on 18 occasions in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League with the Mystics winning 10 matches and the Steel eight.
- The Mystics and Steel met in Auckland on nine occasions in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League; the Steel won five and the Mystics four.
- The Steel has the best attacking record in the ANZ Premiership after Round 1 with 75 goals (also the ANZ Premiership highest score).
- The Mystics have the third best defensive record after Round 1 with 56 goals scored against them while the Steel has the fourth best record with 57 goals.
WBOP Magic v Central Pulse
When: 7.30pm, Wednesday 5 April
Where: Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Broadcast: SKY Sport 1 (NZ), FanPass (NZ), ANZ Premiership Facebook (outside NZ)
#MAGvPUL | #ANZP
Umpires: Sasha McLeod, Ann Hay and Angela Armstrong-Lush (Reserve)
Media Contacts:
Magic: Hannah Southgate-McNeil, 021 536 843
Central: Jane Hunt, 021 107 0287
Match Notes
- The Magic is coming off two big wins to sit at the top of the ANZ Premiership ladder after Round 1. The Magic defeated the Tactix 71-48 on Sunday and backed up with a 67-47 victory over the Stars on Monday night.
- The Pulse claimed a 56-55 win over the Mystics in their opening ANZ Premiership match on Sunday.
- The Magic and Pulse met 18 times in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League, the Magic won 13 and the Pulse five. The Magic and Pulse met once in Rotorua in the former Trans-Tasman Netball League, the Magic won the Round 8, 2010 match 56-44.
- Magic shooter Lenize Potgieter is the ANZ Premiership leading scorer after Round 1 with 104 goals across her two matches to average 52 goals a match at 95% accuracy. Potgieter is the third most accurate shooter in the ANZ Premiership behind Cathrine Tuivaiti (97%) and Jhaniele Fowler-Reid (96%). Potgieter has also scored 75.4% of the Magic’s goals - the highest percentage of any player for their team.
- The Magic has the best defensive record after Round 1 with just 47.5 goals against per match while the Pulse have the second-best record with 55 goals against.
