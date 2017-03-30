Hewitt prospecting for gold in New Plymouth this weekend

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 14:48

Andrea Hewitt has started her triathlon season in great form, winning the season opening World Tri Series Abu Dhabi race last month, and now she is setting out after the gold medal at this weekend’s Quality Hotel Plymouth International Triathlon World Cup.

While having featured on the podium for two years running in New Plymouth, Hewitt would love to go one better against a world class field on Sunday.

"The last two years I have had silver in New Plymouth, I have gold from Auckland one year, but it is always good to win - especially at home, and that is my goal. Going into this weekend with the number one race bib, I have raced here a few times, I know the course and hopefully with a big home crowd it will be a good one.

"The quality of the field is certainly of a high standard. It is similar to what you will see next week in the second round of the Gold Coast World Series. A lot of athletes have come here to New Zealand to train, race New Plymouth and get ready for the Gold Coast, it is great to see such a strong field here.

"The Americans have won the last two or three years here, they have had a good run. The international squad of Joel Filliol (renowned coach) is here so that means great athletes from Spain, Netherlands and the Czech Republic. But there is also a great Japanese team including Ai Ueda, she was third in the world last year and has a great run."

Turning 35 two days after New Plymouth, the classy Cantabrian is showing no signs of slowing down as she enjoys a strong start to her 2017 campaign.

"It has been a perfect start to the season, I went overseas in February and started the season a little earlier than normal and headed to the Caribbean and raced in Antigua and Barbuda. That was a cool experience racing there and a good heat training block before going to Abu Dhabi and the race went perfectly for me."

Hewitt is typically strong across all three disciplines, and is always prepared to mix it on the bike, especially on a course that offers a climb or two such as New Plymouth.

"I will try and have a great all round race, the last few years we have had a small group away on the bike and we have worked well together. The forecast suggests a chance of some rain as well which might help with smaller groups on the bike and heading out on the run, but we will have to see.

"For me I love racing in New Zealand and I don’t get many opportunities. It is hard to plan an international season and then also do some of the smaller races in the New Zealand summer, so it is great to have this World Cup here in New Plymouth."

Her association with the event goes back a long way, and in that time Hewitt and her late fiancée Laurent Vidal made many friends that she loves catching up with around the race.

"We have had races in Auckland but New Plymouth has always been a favourite, it was actually my first World Cup back in 2005 so it has been a long association here, I have lots of friends here now and have been back every time so I am excited to be racing this weekend. I always go back and stay with the Barnett family, I call it my home race even though it is not my home town, but this is definitely my home race for the year."

Like many athletes in a post-Olympic year, Hewitt is changing things up a little in her approach to 2017.

"I have been to three Olympic games now and am at the end of my career, so I am going on feeling as to what suits me best. I have changed in the sense that I am not going to spend half the year in Europe, with around four months there this time. I am cutting my season shorter, but not the training. I will be training in Christchurch, I like being at home and it feels better for my training, so that is the change this year.

"ITU racing is where I am looking though. I did one ITU long distance event in 2014 and I broke my collarbone, so that didn’t go too well - so I am not planning on getting back on a time trial bike too soon. The World Tri Series Final is the big goal in Rotterdam, but all the World Series events are goals, I will be racing around the world for New Zealand this year."

Sunday presents familiar surroundings for Hewitt, with that long history of racing here and the consistency of performance, it is a course that she enjoys.

"The swim in the cold of the sea, the long run to transition and then the up and down of the bike, there is not much holding back anywhere on the course. The run is fast along the waterfront, I think it is a really good course for me, I have proved that over the last few years so we will see again on the weekend."

She will not lack for company either with a few young Kiwis also lining up on Sunday, something that is not lost on an athlete now nearing the end of an illustrious career

"I have looked at the start list and there are six or seven other Kiwi women on the start list and the same for the men so it is cool to have a big New Zealand contingent, especially in our home race, so yeah it will be exciting to race with them and see some new faces, it will be fun."

The event dubbed ‘Sprint by the Mountain’ is made possible with the ongoing support of Quality Hotel Plymouth International, Venture Taranaki, Port Taranaki and TSB Community Trust.