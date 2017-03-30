Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at ANZ NZC Awards

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 21:38

BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson was recognised at the 2017 ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards function when he was awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for the second year in a row.

Williamson won the Redpath Cup for first-class batting and was named the ANZ Twenty20 Player of the Year, while his impressive performances across all three formats were contributing factors in receiving the top honour.

Named in the 2016 ICC Test team of the year, this season saw Williamson take over the captaincy in all three formats and lead the BLACKCAPS to one of their most successful home summers. The 26-year-old maintained his excellence with the bat to average 59.94 in Test cricket, including four centuries and a high score of 176, while also averaging more than 50 in Twenty20 (52.66).

Amy Satterthwaite’s historic season saw her recognised as the recipient of the Women's ODI Player of the Year award. Satterthwaite finished the judging period with a staggering 935 runs at an average of 103.88, and a strike-rate of 95.89. Her four consecutive ODI centuries, scored against Pakistan and Australia, equalled the world record set by Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara.

Neil Wagner was another winner of the night, claiming the award for ANZ Test Player of the Year. Wagner's remarkable season saw him pick up 56 wickets from 13 Tests, the second highest aggregate in New Zealand history after Sir Richard Hadlee's 1985 season (64). Wagner also became the second fastest BLACKCAP to 100 Test wickets (26 matches), second once again to Sir Richard Hadlee (25 matches).

WHITE FERNS captain Suzie Bates, who was named the 2016 ICC Twenty20 and ODI Player of the Year, won the Women's Twenty20 Player of the Year award for the second year in a row after leading her side to a rare series victory in Australia.

Opener Martin Guptill was named the ANZ ODI Player of the Year for the second year running, with an aggregate of 570 runs at an average of 47.50. A brilliant 114 in Sydney against Australia and match-winning 180 not out against South Africa in Hamilton highlighted Guptill's season.

Taranaki Cricket Association life member Neil Sulzberger received the prestigious Bert Sutcliffe Medal Award for Outstanding Services to Cricket. Having served as both a director and chairman of the Taranaki Cricket Association, Sulzberger's influence in the Central Districts region has been felt across junior development, district administration, finance, sponsorship and officiating, with his service spanning over 50 years.

Award winners

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Player of the Year: Kane Williamson

ANZ Test International Player of the Year: Neil Wagner

ANZ ODI International Player of the Year: Martin Guptill

Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Amy Satterthwaite

ANZ T20 International Player of the Year: Kane Williamson

Women’s T20 Player of the Year: Suzie Bates

Winsor Cup (First-Class Bowling): Neil Wagner

Redpath Cup (First-Class Batting): Kane Williamson

McDonald’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Glenn Phillips

Ruth Martin Cup (domestic batting): Katey Martin

Phyl Blackler Cup (domestic bowling): Leigh Kasperek

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Neil Sulzberger

NZC’s annual Development and Services award winners

Secondary School Girls’ Young Cricketer of the Year: Bella James

Secondary School Boys’ First XI Cup Young Cricketer of the Year: Fraser Sheat

Club of the Year: Red Star Cricket Club

Volunteer of the Year: Mike McCarthy

Official of the Year: Kannan Jagannathan

Cricket Development Officer of the Year: David McDonald

Best Female Engagement Strategy: Rebecca Yee, Bay of Plenty Cricket

Outstanding Contribution and Services to Coaching: David Berry

Outstanding Contribution to Cricket: Gordon Dry

Sir Jack Newman Award: Tony Edwards