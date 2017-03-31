Waitomo prepares to host New Zealand's largest trail run

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 10:11

Organisers of the Waitomo Trail Run are positively glowing as the event’s popularity has soared in its second year to become the largest trail run in New Zealand.

On Saturday 29 April, more than 3300 runners and walkers will experience an opportunity of a lifetime as they traverse one of the most unique geological lines in the world.

There are four distance options in the Waitomo Trail Run including 6, 11, 22 and 33km, which pass through Department of Conservation reserves, as well as private farmland which can only be accessed on race day.

Race Organiser, Paul Charteris, from NZ Trail Runs, says he and business partner Tim Day are restricting entry numbers to make sure there is little disturbance to sensitive natural features.

"Together with the Department of Conservation, we have limited the number of runners and walkers for the 22 and 33km distances to 1250. We have 1180 runners and walkers for those distances already so we’re nearly 95% full.

The shortest of the options, the six kilometre distance, is restricted to 1000 runners and walkers. Starting at the entrance to the Ruakuri cave, we need to keep a lid on numbers taking part since the very act of breathing can affect the millions of years old stalactite formations. The six kilometre distance has proven a hit with families and is also 95% full with just 50 spaces left. "

The 11km distance option is not limited in numbers so entries will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Located in the ultimate playground in the Waitomo region, the course weaves runners and walkers through an underground and overground thoroughfare of karst-studded landscapes, caves, native bush, vibrant working farms, tunnels, canyons and glowworms.

"We strive to offer life-changing, unforgettable events in stunning locations. We want people to come and discover the ‘hidden Waitomo’ and to explore areas they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to discover."

Paul says the event is open to all ages and abilities, offering a unique opportunity to get out and about with family and friends. That is a large part of the events popularity.

"Waitomo Trail Run is about embarking on a unique adventure. Using the term ‘race’ doesn’t define what this event is about. We want our participants to take their time on the course and explore what Waitomo has to offer."

For further information and entry details go to www.waitomotrailrun.co.nz and www.facebook.com/waitomotrailrun