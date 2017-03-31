Kaikohe netballers challenge bad sideline behaviour

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 10:51

Kaikohe netballers are launching a campaign to improve the behaviour and safety of players, spectators and officials by promoting positive and healthy lifestyles at their games.

The Safe Whanau Environments Positive Sideline Behaviour campaign is a joint project between Bay of Islands Netball, health provider Hauora Hokianga and supported by Far North District Council, Te Runanga A Iwi O Ngapuhi and Te Hau Ora o Ngapuhi.

The campaign will be launched at the start of the new netball season on Saturday [1 April] with the reveal of a series of six signs at Kaikohe’s Lindvart Park. The signs feature photos of local players, coaches and netball officials with messages that promote positive play and relationships.

Messages include "Positive actions promote positive play", "Positive reinforcement promotes positive results" and "Inspiring play promotes others to aspire".

Chair of Bay of Islands Netball Centre (BOINC), Lisa Brophy, says the campaign is fronted by representative coaching staff, officials, players and whanau, because: "We knew these would be the best people to front our campaign. They are our present and future leaders, our motivators and the ones to aspire and encourage good on-court and sideline behaviour."

Ms Brophy says that Bay Of Islands Netball Centre had received many complaints in the past about unacceptable sideline and on-court behaviour. "This is a problem nationwide, but we decided to do something to stop it at our games. Our objective is to promote positive healthy lifestyles for players, officials, tamariki and whanau by enforcing a smoke free, alcohol free, drug free and violence free environment at our games."

She says that players and spectators who ignore the rules will be reprimanded within the rules and regulations of BOINC.

The Safe Whanau Environments Positive Sideline Behaviour campaign will be launched at Lindvart Park Courts, Saturday 1 April at 9am. It will begin with a Karakia followed by the revealing of the signs and light refreshments. The first games of the season will commence at 10am.

Ms Brophy hopes the campaign will be adopted and rolled out by other netball organisations around the country.