Gala Day to open Hawkins Cup season for 2017

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 13:30

The Hawkins Cup season will kick off this weekend, with all 12 Division One sides set to play in the competition’s Gala Day at Linfield Park in Linwood. Round one of the competition will take place on Saturday 1 April and all six matches will be played on fields at Linfield Park, starting from 1pm.

Metro Chairman Brendon Hill says the Gala Day has successfully launched the previous two club seasons in the competition: " Gala Day is a fantastic way to begin the Hawkins Cup season, with all clubs coming together to play at one venue for the opening round.

"There is plenty of support out there for our clubs, so we are anticipating great crowds at Linfield Park on Saturday to get the competition underway for 2017," Mr Hill said.

Canterbury Rugby Union CEO Nathan Godfrey acknowledged the contribution from community partner Hawkins, who have supported the CRFU and Club Rugby for 6 years. "Hawkins have built a strong relationship inside many Metro Clubs with their club ambassador program" he said.

The 2017 Hawkins Cup Gala Day will be held at Linwood Rugby Football Club (Linfield Park) 56 Kearneys Road, Linwood.

The last fixture of the day will be a re-match of the 2016 Hawkins Cup final, when Lincoln University take on New Brighton at 3:15pm.

Round 1 Saturday 1st April Gala Day at Linfield Park:

Christchurch vs. Sumner, Linfield 4 (1:00pm Kick-off)

HSOB vs. Shirley, Linfield 3 (1:15pm Kick-off)

Linwood vs. Sydenham, Linfield 1 (1:30pm Kick-off)

University vs. Burnside, Linfield 4 (2:45pm Kick-off)

Belfast vs. Marist Albion, Linfield 3 (3:00pm Kick-off)

Lincoln University vs. New Brighton, Linfield 1 (3:15pm Kick-off)