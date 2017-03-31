Williamson out of world final

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 13:30

Heartbreak this morning for Kiwi rider Wendi Williamson at the FEI World Cup Dressage Final in Omaha, USA.

After a credible test in the Grand Prix, Williamson was eliminated when stewards noticed Dejavu MH had bitten his lip.

"We are very disappointed," said Kumeu-based Williamson. "We underestimated how hot he was going to get and he was beside himself. He bit his lip - not sure when - and while the judges didn’t notice it, the stewards did. It was very minor but rules are rules."

If there is any blood on the horse, it is seen as a welfare issue and means immediate elimination.

Williamson and Dejavu MH drew praise from the commentators during the test for their piaffe and passage work. After the test - but before elimination - the combination were awarded a provisional score of 63.843% by judges.

"It was a very difficult test to ride and we are obviously very disappointed," she said. "It is such a shame because he is in the best shape. His work here has been amazing but he just got so worked up over the last 24 hours as the noise and intensity levels in the centre increased."

The combination, who represented the Pacific League at the final, had travelled the farthest of the 16 combinations. It was the first time New Zealand has ever had a combination at the world dressage final.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand high performance director Sarah Dalziell-Clout said it was an unfortunate end to a very exciting step for dressage in New Zealand.

"Having a New Zealand representative at the world final is such a significant achievement," she said. "These two are a promising combination for the future and while the final result was unfortunate, the experience will undoubtedly be invaluable and we look forward to seeing their next performance on the world stage."

Riders had to score above 60% to progress to the final - the musical freestyle - on Sunday. Just 14 made it through.

The Grand Prix today was won by Isabell Werth (GER) on Weihegold OLD who scored 82.3%. Laura Graves (USA) and Verdades were second on 79.8% with Carl Hester (GBR) and Nip Tuck third with 76.671%.