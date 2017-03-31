Young Ferns excited about FFDP

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 14:44

New Zealand’s leading up-and-coming women’s footballers are excited to take their games to the next level in the Football Ferns Development Programme (FFDP).

Earlier this month, New Zealand Football announced changes to its Women’s High Performance programme as it looks to achieve the strategic goal of elite teams winning at global pinnacle events.

In December, New Zealand Football received $1.5m funding over three years from High Performance Sport New Zealand after presenting a comprehensive four year plan. One of the major strategies of this plan was the creation of a centralised development programme to provide an improved standard of player development for domestic-based amateur and future Ferns.

In order to bridge the gap to the world’s best teams, New Zealand Football has enhanced the existing Football Ferns Development Programme which will now cater for 25 domestic-based amateur players from around New Zealand by invitation. The programme is specifically designed to overcome some of the unique challenges the NZ amateur players face compared to the world’s leading nations and will be fully funded by NZ Football.

The FFDP includes many regular Ferns like Annalie Longo (Cashmere Technical), Meikayla Moore (Norwest) and CJ Bott (Upper Hutt) and others who impressed on the recent Cyprus Cup tour like goalkeeper Anna Leat (East Coast Bays), Malia Steinmetz (Forrest Hill Milford) and Paige Satchell (Three Kings United).

Gareth Turnbull, the manager of the Football Ferns Development Programme, said the initial intake of FFDP players for 2017 reflects the best domestic talent within New Zealand.

"They have all shown the intent to invest in themselves in order to strive for Football Ferns selection in the first instance and then to push onto a professional career overseas at the earliest but appropriate time," he said.

"I am excited to lead the development of these talented individuals and am confident that the improvements we have made to the FFDP will greatly enhance both the long term development of the individual as well as the short term life and football balance is required to ensure we have healthy and happy athletes."

Moore, the captain of last year’s New Zealand U-20 team who went to the FIFA World Cup in Papua New Guinea, said the FFDP programme is an opportunity to train at a high intensity and alongside a talented bunch of girls who are all driving for the same dream.

"It’s being able to be lucky enough to train at one of the best facilities in New Zealand strength and conditioning wise and great facilities," said the 20-year-old. "As well as having support from a physiological view. It’s going to allow me to best prepare myself to be a professional footballer in the not so distant future."

Bott, a member of the Football Ferns team who competed at the recent Cyprus Cup, is hoping to build on her recent international experience and keep developing.

"The idea behind the programme means that the gap between living and playing in New Zealand and playing at a professional and international level won’t be so drastic," said Bott. "This will allow for greater depth in our squad and will hopefully help us to perform to a consistently higher standard."

Moore, who has played 20 internationals for New Zealand since making her debut in 2013, said the FFDP will be an even more structured environment compared to the previous years which will help the team build towards pinnacle events - the FIFA World Cup in 2019 and the 2020 Olympics.

The training programme will be run out of Auckland where the selected players will train four times per week with the international coaches and staff and participate in the Conference Youth League (AFF/NFF) in the 17th Conference division for the 2017 season.

"I’m looking forward to playing both in a boys league for the physicality and speed both on and off the ball challenge," said Moore. "Playing in this league will hopefully help me as a player to close the gap between the leap to professional football. I’m also looking forward to, and when I get the chance to hopefully pass on some of my knowledge when we get to play at women’s club level."

Bott said the FFDP will be great for her development as she aims to play at the highest level possible.

"As a team, I’m really excited about the idea of having more quality throughout the team and hopefully seeing more of us getting opportunities both overseas and within the Ferns."

Moore wants to find herself even more as a player and take more of a leadership role being one of the senior players within the group.

"As the programme is going to be more individual based, I’m hoping to achieve an increase in my performance through working on areas both that I see as weakness but also to further strengthen attributes I already have, I believe being a part of this programme will be a good chance to do so before I look to go overseas in the next year."

Bott added: "I’m hoping to get to a level where I’m getting picked up by professional teams overseas as well as further solidifying my spot in the Ferns."

The Football Ferns Development Programme team have their first fixture on Sunday 2 April at 1pm at QBE Stadium against Birkenhead United.

Football Ferns Development Programme (FFDP) Squad

Victoria Esson (North Shore) Goal Keeper

Anna Leat (East Coast Bays) Goal Keeper

Nadia Olla (Nowest) Goal Keeper

Saskia Vosper (Forrest Hill Milford) Fullback

CJ Bott (Upper Hutt) Fullback

Sarah Morton (Western Springs) Fullback

Elizabeth Milne (Glenfield Rovers) Fullback / Centre Back

Meikayla Moore (Norwest) Centre Back

Elizabeth Anton (Western Springs) Centre Back

Ally Toalioa (Papatoetoe) Centre Back

Rebecca Lake (Coastal Spirit) Centre Back

Nicole Mettam (Eastern Suburbs) Centre Midfield

Malia Steinmetz (Forrest Hill Milford) Centre Midfield

Kate Loye (Unattached) Centre Midfield

Annalie Longo (Cashmere Technical) Centre Midfield

Lily Bray (Coastal Spirit) Centre Midfield

Grace Jale (Eastern Suburbs) Centre Midfield

Mikayla Wieblitz (Cashmere Technical) Centre Midfield

Jacqui Hand (Eastern Suburbs) Wide Forward

Aimee Phillips (Eastern Suburbs) Wide Forward

Paige Satchell (Three Kings United) Wide Forward

Jane Barnett (Norwest) Centre Forward

Sam Tawharu (Forrest Hill) Centre Forward

Maggie Jenkins (Wellington United) Centre Forward

Katie Rood (Glenfield) Wide Forward