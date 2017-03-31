AIG and All Blacks Tackle the Risk in Tokyo, Japan

|
AIG Japan Holdings KK (AIG Japan) today released an original online film, ‘#TackleTheRisk’, featuring the All Blacks putting their rugby skills to good use on the busy streets of Tokyo.
AIG enlisted the help of All Blacks players Jerome Kaino, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Liam Squire, Brodie Retallick, Codie Taylor, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Scott Barrett and Steven Luatua to film the campaign in late-2016 to promote AIG Japan’s ACTIVE CARE concept of helping customers to understand and mitigate risk.
The film is set to boost the All Blacks profile in Japan, in preparation of a more prominent involvement in the Japanese rugby market leading into 2019. It can be viewed online on AIG Japan’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages.
YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVzzhq5whWE
Facebook: AIGInsuranceJapan www.facebook.com/AIGInsuranceJapan
Twitter: @AIGJapan www.twitter.com/aigjapan
