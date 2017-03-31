Top seed will be on court in Wellington Tennis Open

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 16:32

It was touch-and go-for a while but top seed Julia Glushko from Israel will play in the Maxim Financial Wellington Tennis Open after bowing out of the professional event she was competing in at Mornington in Australia. If she had kept on winning in Australia she would have missed her first match in Wellington, instead tournament organisors in the Capital now have one of their star attractions and favourite for the women’s title.

The former world No.79 and current 250th ranked player made the call that she could be in Wellington in time for her quarter-final match on Saturday morning which will see her up against Taranaki 17-year-old Louise Waite, who will either be dreading or looking forward to testing herself against Glushko.

Meanwhile men’s top seed Rubin Statham will take on Alex Hunt who accounted for eighth seed Finley Hall in straight sets 6-2 6-4. A clash with Statham will be a good trial for Hunt who is working on getting his first ATP ranking points, Statham is currently ranked 382 in the world and will be playing No.1 for New Zealand in Davis Cup next week against South Korea.

Other quarter-final match ups will see Auckland’s Daniel Brown facing second seed and ATP ranked Rhett Purcell, while world No.42 doubles player Marcus Daniell takes on big hitting sixth seed Jaden Grinter who overcame Pat Metham 7-5 6-2. Fifth seed Ajeet Rai will take on third seed Olly Sadler in the quarters in what will be a good test for both players. Rai beat Isaac Becroft in straight sets in his third round match.

Third seed Nina Paripovich from Waikato will take on another junior in the form of Elys Ventura the sixth seed from North Harbour. Southland’s Emilia Price will take on Ivy Mclean from Wellington while women’s second seed and former champ Leela Beattie looks the strongest player in the bottom half of the draw but will have to get past Kapiti Coasts Amelia Lawson who beat eighth seed Christy Robinson 7-5 6-3

Men’s quarters start from 10.30 on Saturday followed by women’s quarters and then semifinals in the afternoon, all at the Renouf Tennis Centre. Finals will be held on Sunday afternoon.

2017 Maxim Financial Wellington Tennis Open Results:

Men’s singles second round:

(8)Finley Hall (Wellington) bt Amrit Rai(Taranaki) 6-2 6-2, Alex Hunt (Nelson) bt Milo Benn (Wellington) 6-2 6-3, (5) Ajeet Rai (Taranaki) bt Tim Heslin (Auckland) 6-1 6-3, Isaac Becroft (Hutt Valley) bt Jake Naylor (Wellington)

(6) Jaden Grinter (Wellington) bt Jordan Fleming (Wellington) 6-4 6-1, Pat Methan (Wellington) bt Michael Mcglinchey (Wellington) 4-6 6-4 7-5, (7) Daniel Brown (Auckland) bt Joshua Gwyne (Wellington) 6-1 retired

Third round:

Ajeet Rai bt Becroft 6-2 6-3, Brown bt Rent Massam (Wellington) 6-4 7-5, A Hunt bt Hall 6-2 6-4, Grinter bt Metham 7-5 6-2,

Women’s singles second round:

Jemima Jansen (Hutt Valley) bt Ayesha Burnett (Wellington) 6-0 6-3, Jourdan Criag (Wellington) bt Kat Bolton (Wellington) 6-2 6-0, Brittany Yang (Wellington) bt Marie Reid (Kapiti Coast) 6-0 6-2, Amelia Lawson (Kapiti Coast) bt Maia Reid (Kapiti Coast) 6-2 6-2.

Third round:

(7) Louise Waite (Taranaki) bt Jansen 6-3 6-0, (5) Emilia Price (Southland) bt Yang 6-3 7-5, Amelia Lawson (Kapiti Coast) bt (8) Christy Robinson (Wellington) 7-5 6-3, (6) Elys Ventura (North Harbout) bt Craig 6-3 6-3.