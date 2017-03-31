Footy in full flight this weekend

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 16:26

Footy for the 2017 Auckland Rugby League season will be in full flight this weekend, with all grades but the Fox Memorial kicking off tomorrow (Saturday April 1, 2017).

Mini mod, junior and senior international grades get their first hit out after a long pre-season, while the Sharman Cup Premiership heads into its second round.

Otahuhu make their debut playing in the Sharman Cup for the first time in club history, with head coach John Ackland looking to guide the side back into the Fox for 2018. It won't be easy though, with a number of experienced players joining Sharman clubs this year (see here).

A bye round for Ellerslie and Manukau last week see them play their first game against Manurewa and Waitemata. Bay Roskill will travel out east to play Pakuranga at Ti Rakau Park and Otara will host Hibiscus Coast at home.

It's all on for our Women in League who play their first round on Sunday (April 2, 2017).

Last year's championship winners -the Papakura Sisters- travel to Massey Park to play the Mangere East Ladyhawks who won the Pennant in a close game against Te Atatu last year. The Waitemata Seagals travel out south to play the 2016 championship runners up -the Manurewa Marlins Wahine- while Marist face the Pt Chevalier Buccaneers at the Avondale Racecourse. Otahuhu and Te Atatu will host their first games of the season when they play the Otara Sistas and Richmond Roses.

The opening round of the SAS Fox Memorial gets underway next weekend on Saturday April 8.

ARL Sharman Cup fixtures for Saturday April 1: Round 2

Qualification Series: Section 1

Bay Roskill v Pakuranga @ Ti Rakau Park 2.30pm

Otara v Hibiscus Coast @ Ngati Otara 2.30pm

Otahuhu v East Coast Bays @ Bert Henham 2.30pm

New Lynn bye

Qualification Series: Section 2

Waitemata v Manukau @ Ranui Domain 2.30pm

Manurewa v Ellerslie @ Mountfort Park 2.30pm

Ponsonby bye

Papatoetoe bye

ARL Women's competition fixtures for Sunday April 2: Round 1

Marist Saints v Pt Chevalier Buccaneers @ Avondale Racecourse 2pm

Te Atatu Ladies v Richmond Roses @ Te Atatu South 2pm

Manurewa Marlins Wahine v Waitemata Seagals @ Mountfort Park 2pm

Otahuhu v Otara Sistas @ Mt Richmond Domain 2pm

Mangere East Ladyhawks v Papakura Sisters @ Walter Massey Park 2pm