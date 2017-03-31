Golden start for Rangi Ruru rowers at Maadi Cup

|
Christchurch’s Rangi Ruru Girls’ School has made a strong start to the Maadi Cup regatta at Lake Karapiro with two golds and a bronze.
Gold went to the U17 coxed four and the novice coxed eight while the U15 coxed four were edged out of second to pick up a bronze.
Rangi Ruru squads have qualified for a further four A finals over the weekend including U17 coxed eight, U16 coxed four, two crews in the U15 coxed eight and the U18 coxed eight.
