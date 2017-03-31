BNZ Crusaders name team to play the Waratahs

|
BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson has named an unchanged back line to face the Waratahs this Sunday evening. In the forwards, there are four changes from the starting line-up that faced the Force last weekend.
Joe Moody returns to the line-up to start at loosehead prop, with Wyatt Crockett covering on the bench.
Scott Barrett, who had a successful outing at 6 last week, moves back into his more familiar position of lock alongside Sam Whitelock, with Luke Romano in the reserves. Jordan Taufua shifts to 6 and Whetu Douglas returns at Number 8.
The BNZ Crusaders team flies to Sydney this afternoon and kick off at Allianz Stadium is at 4:05pm local time, or 6:05pm NZ time, on Sunday night.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Waratahs:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Whetu Douglas
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Mitchell Hunt
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Tim Bateman
14. Digby Ioane
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Pete Samu
21. Bryn Hall
22. Marty McKenzie
23. Manasa Mataele
