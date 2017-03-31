Japan beat hosts at the Vantage Hawke's Bay Cup match

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 21:07

A delay of an hour in the middle of the match didn’t deter Japan, as they came away with a

2 - 1 win over the Vantage Black Sticks in their first match at the 2017 Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup women’s hockey tournament in Hastings, New Zealand.

The match was delayed for an hour just before half time, when an underground water main burst and water flowed onto a corner of the playing surface.

Swift work from Council staff, the NZ Fire Service and volunteers cleared water from the surface and the game resumed with Japan leading 1 nil and 12 seconds left to play in the first half.

Tournament Director David Nancarrow says the water main is being repaired and it is expected that round two matches will be played tomorrow as scheduled.

Vantage Black Sticks Coach Mark Hager was obviously disappointed with the first up performance. "There were inconsistencies in our game that allowed Japan to score their two goals. Our penalty corner defence was poor and the players made basic skill errors."

Mark Hager says" In the final two quarters we were clearly on top and created enough chances to have won the match."

Japan opened the scoring in the ninth minute when striker Motomi Kawamura converted from a penalty corner.

The second half saw the Vantage Black Sticks totally dominate possession and territory and they were rewarded in the 54th minute when Brooke Neal scored from a penalty corner.

With time almost up and against the run of play, Japan forced a penalty corner and it was Yu Asai who pushed the ball home to make the final score Japan 2 Vantage Black Sticks 1.

The earlier first round match resulted in a one all draw between Australia and USA.

The top two teams after round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup on Sunday 9th April (NZ time)

Half time score Japan 1 (Motomi Kawamura) Vantage Black Sticks 0

Final score Japan 2 (Yu Asai) Vantage Vantage Black Sticks 1 (Brooke Neal)