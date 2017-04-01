Drama at New Zealand Shearing Championships

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 16:17

The New Zealand Shearing Championships are guaranteed a dramatic end in Te Kuiti tonight with men of the moment John Kirkpatrick and Rowland Smith both qualifying for the Open Championshop final.

Kirkpatrick, who in February won the World title for the first time at the fourth attempt, was top qualifier while fellow Hawke’s Bay gun, 2014 World champion, Golden Shears champion and defending New Zealand champion and Smith qualified fourth in a list which also includes 2012 World and 2015 Golden Shears Champion and Scotland international Gavin Mutch.

The other three in the final of 20 second-shear sheep each are 2006 Golden Shears and 2015 New Zeakand champion Dion King, of Alfredton, near Masterton, local Te Kuiti hope Mark Grainger, and Pongaroa farmer and shearer David Buick.

Other features of the night include the New Zealand Shears Circuit final of 10 ewes and lambs each, with Kirkpatrick and Smith up against Southland shearers Nathan Stratford and Troy Pyper, and Te Kuiti hopes Digger Balme and Jack Fagan, of Invercargill, and the Open woolhandling final in which Dunedi-based defending champion and World and Golden Shears champion Joel Henare, from Gisborne, faces former winners Sheree Alabaster, of Taihape, Hanatia Tipene, of Te Kuiti, final newcomer Eramiha Neho, of Dannevirke, and Australia-based Kiwi Jo Tarrant.

Smith has a possibility of completing a rare treble of three Open shearing titles, after winning the North Island Shearer of the Year final last night.