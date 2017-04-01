Otahuhu comeback seals first win in the Sharman Cup

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 19:02

It was a hot second half scoring blitz which propelled the Otahuhu Leopards to a 42-16 win in their season opening Sharman Cup clash against East Coast Bays at Bert Henham Park today.

The Barracudas were in total control for the first 40 minutes, putting the Leopards under pressure with their fast pace and strong defence.

The John Ackland-coached side fell flat, scoring only one try and were down 4-10 at halftime.

East Coast Bays were straight out the gates in the second half. But for the next 40 minutes the Otahuhu Leopards restricted the Barracudas to just one try, while scoring seven and 38 points to secure their first success.

Otahuhu veteran and captain Freddie Turuwhenua held the squads excitement responsible for their poor first half display.

"I think everyone just got a little bit excited to be back on the field and to be playing in front of a home crowd today," he said.

"After half time, everything just came together. We strung through a few tries and got back to what we've been working on during preseason."

Freddie says that relegation from the Fox Memorial is something in the past now.

"It's a new year, new season and we have to put it behind us," he said.

"We're on a new mission and our focus is on winning the Sharman Cup."

Otahuhu 42 (Geronimo Doyle x2, Dylan Uate, Rahiri Witehira, Shaun Motu-Muavae, Tom Vaafusuaga, Connor Purcell x2 tries; Geronimo Doyle x5 goals). East Coast Bays 16 (Henry Ah Kuoi, Ricky Bogue, Jack Allen tries; Stephen Robinson x2 goals).

It was an unsuccessful round for the remaining hosts in section one of the qualification series.

Bay Roskill won their second game straight with a 38-20 win over Pakuranga at Ti Rakau Park, while Hibiscus Coast bounced back from their loss last week to secure a close 26-22 win over the Scorpions at Ngati Otara Park.

In section two of the qualification series, Waitemata sealed their first game of the season winning 32-6 over Manukau while Ellerslie were taken down 114-0 by the Manurewa Marlins.