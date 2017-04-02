Top riders toasted at series' final show

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 15:00

Te Awamutu teen Emily Hayward-Morgan is the toast of the Glistening Waters and ESNZ National Series Final Show after scooping three series crowns.

The 17-year-old won the FMG Young Rider Series, the Bayleys Real Estate Horse Grand Prix Series with AP Ninja and the East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series with Delicious HM.

Delicious and Ninja were both bred to race, but have found their forte in showjumping.

Hayward-Morgan now heads to Australia with three horses to see how she will stack up against her trans Tasman cousins.

Also in fine form at the series finals was Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) who won the Mitavite Six-Year-Old Series with Windermere Cappuccino and the ESNZ Eight-Year-Old Series with Double J Monarch, who also took out the EquiBreed and VDL Leading Mare crown.

Helen McNaught-McFarlane (Taupo) and her quirky Polish import Carnutelabryere took out the Country TV Premier League for the third consecutive year, while the in-form Emma Watson (Morrinsville) and Fun House took out the Equissage Pony Grand Prix Series.

Watson led the way in the Spark FEI Children’s Challenge competition, and now faces an anxious wait to see if she will qualify for the world final.

She picked up four faults just a few fences from home in the final of the four rounds.

The New Zealand team - comprising Watson, Phoebe Burns (Hastings) aboard Galaxy Masterpiece, Crystal Hackett (Waiuku) on Cracklin Rose and Emma-Kate Wilson (Hamilton) on Bjorking - finished on 21 faults.

In the show hunter classes, Chloe Hansen (Opiki) reigned supreme, taking out both the ESNZ Open Horse High Points and ESNZ Adult Rider Equitation Series aboard Enja MVNZ.

Horses and riders were honoured at a sell-out awards ceremony last night where Equestrian Sports New Zealand general manager Dana Kirkpatrick hailed a successful season.

From September to March, there had been 662 riders competing on 1043 horses at more than 72 shows throughout the country, in 517 classes, which meant 7054 starts.

They were chasing a share of the $401,026 of prize money.

Results -

Showjumping, Country TV Premier League Grand Final: Rose Alfeld (Leeston) My Super Nova 1, Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Double J Monarch 2, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) AP Ninja 3, Matthew Dickey (Taranaki) Quango 4, William Willis (Karaka) Dollar Roll MS 5, Lucy Fell (Longburn) Tinapai 6.

Country TV Premier League Series: Helen McNaught-McFarlane (Taupo) Carnutelabryere 129 points 1, Sam Morrison (Tauranga) Biarritz 108 2, Lily Tootill (Karaka) Ulysses NZPH 94 3, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) AP Ninja 89 4, Matthew Dickey (Taranaki) Quango 76 5, Natasha Brooks (Cambridge) Kapattack 67 6.

Bayleys Real Estate Horse Grand Prix Grand Final: Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Mandalay Cove 1, Rose Alfeld (Leeston) My Super Nova 2, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) AP Ninja 3, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Double J Monarch 4, Harry Feast (Christchurch) Double J Bouncer 5, Daniel Blundell (Ocean Beach) Athena NZPH 6.

Bayleys Real Estate Horse Grand Prix Series: Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) AP Ninja 72 points 1, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Double J Monarch 55 2, Rose Alfeld (Leeston) My Super Nova 53 3, Harry Feast (Christchurch) Double J Bouncer 48 4, Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) Ultra Blue NZPH 46 5, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Mandalay Cove 45 6.

Equissage Pony Grand Prix Grand Final: Sophie Scott (Wellington) Benrose Playtime 1, Ruby Mason (Napier) Mr Acho 2, Phoebe Burns (Hastings) Galaxy Masterpiece 3, Tyla Hackett (Waiuku) The Dreamer 4, Georgia Percy (Masterton) Surprise Illusion 5, Steffi Whittaker (Christchurch) Moonlight Glow 6.

Equissage Pony Grand Prix Series: Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Fun House 185 points 1, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Benrose Playtime 166 2, Olivia Ahlborn (Napier) Aorangi Ragtime 146 3, Steffi Whittaker (Christchurch) Moonlight Glow 134 4, Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Phantom Warrior 124 5, Olivia Dalton (Karaka) Simply Samantha 117 6.

FMG Young Rider Grand Final: Harry Feast (Christchurch) Double J Bouncer 1, Nicholas O’Leary (Wanganui) Obeone Kanobe 2, Nicola Hammond (Cambridge) Carlo I 3, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 4, Brayden Aarts (Pukekawa) Binverter 5, Steffi Whittaker (Christchurch) Ngahiwi Cruise 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) 159 points 1, Harry Feast (Christchurch) 141 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) 132 3, Steffi Whittaker (Christchurch) 129 4, Lily Tootill (Karaka) 113 5, Lucinda Askin (Ashburton) 107 6.

Lincoln University Junior Rider Grand Final: Brayden Aarts (Pukekawa) George Jetson 1, Georgia Percy (Masterton) Ksabi Dream 2, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Benrose Rockstar 3, Blake Davis (Palmerston North) TM Marjay 4, Matt Irvine (Takapau) Lansbury Grosve 5, Shanae McKay (Levin) Tigers Shadow 6.

Lincoln University Junior Rider Series: Brayden Aarts (Pukekawa) 166 points 1, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) 161 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) 144 3, Jaimee Bird (Ashburton) 141 4, Sinead Dolman (Gisborne) 129 5, Blake Davis (Palmerston North) 102 6.

Let’s Bale Pro Amateur Rider Grand Final: Sarah Jocelyn (Wainuiomata) Curioso 1, Tors Rattray (Mangatangi) Versace NZPH 2, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victoria’s Secret 3, Taylor Burnett (Ocean Beach) Orange Country MS 4, Emma Gaze (Cambridge) Woodland Bug 5,

Kelly Evans (Cave) Hammertime 6.

Let’s Bale Pro Amateur Rider Series: Tors Rattray (Mangatangi) 95 points 1, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) 86 2, Kelly Evans (Cave) 76 3, Kate Hewlett (Kerikeri) 66 4, Emma Gaze (Cambridge) 63 5, William Lyles (Turangi) 50 6.

Caledonian Holdings Amateur Rider Grand Final: Kirstin Beaven (West Melton) Bonjour SPH 1, Laura McGregor (Auckland) High Command 2, Tracy Mason (Napier) Astek Napoleon 3, Merran Hain (Gisborne) Untouchable 4, Vanessa Kelly (Oakura) NZ Supreme 5, Graeme Isaacson (Dannevirke) Fareal 6.

Caledonian Holdings Amateur Rider Series: Kirsten Beaven (West Melton) 94 points 1, Merran Hain (Gisborne) 85 2, Abby Hore (Roxburgh) 83 3, Anna Douglass (Timaru) 76 4, Helen Ensor (Blenheim) 72 5, Laura McGregor (Auckland) 71 6.

Main-Events University Challenge Grand Final: Melody Matheson (University of Waikato) Graffiti MH 1, Emily Fraser (Bulls) Kiwi Sunray 2, Rebecca Porter (University of Waikato) Kiwi Jet 3, Anna Parsons (Massey University) Troy LS 4.

Main-Events University Challenge Series: Rebecca Porter (University of Waikato) 86 points 1, Melody Matheson (Massey University) 74 2, Laura Hilhorst (University of Waikato) 70 3, Nicole White (Southern Institute of Technology) 68 4, Mikayla Herbert (Bay of Plenty Polytechnic) 60 5, Anna Parsons (Massey University) 51 6.

ESNZ Eight-Year-Old Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Double J Monarch 81 points 1, Katie Laurie (Mystery Creek) Dunstan Casebrooke Lomond 70 2, Harry Feast (Christchurch) Double J Bouncer 48 3, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) LT Holst Bernadette 42 4, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 22 5, Lucy Olphert (Tauranga) Eve Saint Laurent 15 6.

Cortaflex Seven-Year-Old Grand Final: Melody Matheson (Hastings) Graffiti MH 1, Bernard Denton (Feilding) Horsesports Sequell 2, Devon van Til (Kaiapoi) Winterberg 3, Fraser Tombleson (Gisborne) Mea I 4, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) Belischi HM 5, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Gold Locks 6.

Cortaflex Seven-Year-Old Series: Melody Matheson (Hastings) Graffiti MH (by Graftop, out of Elodie, by Earl; breeder Matthews Hanoverians) 118 points 1, Leeshelle Small (Auckland) AMS Ajaccio NZPH (by Calvarro Z, out of Shiraz NZPH, by Mr Blue; breeder NZPH) 94 2, Fraser Tombleson (Gisborne) Mea I (by One Eye, out of Mia, by BT; breeder W Tombleson Ngahiwi) 94 3, Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) Belischi HM (by Chateau Istana, out of Talk Band, by Dixie Land Band) 72 4, Daniel Blundell (Ocean Beach) Athena NZPH (by Fuego du Prelet, out of Nite Club Queen NZPH, by Rox de la Touche; breeder NZPH) 68 5, Jesse Linton (Hastings) Popeye (by Cardents, out of Cufflink, by Lio Caylon) 67 6.

Mitavite Six-Year-Old Grand Final: Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Windermere Cappuccino 1, William Willis (Auckland) Sabine MS 2, Lucy Fell (Longburn) Faratona STS 3, Helen Kippen (Ocean Beach) Bandito NZPH 4, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) Delta Blue 5, Tracy Mason (Napier) WP Stella 6.

Mitavite Six-Year-Old Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Windermere Cappuccino (by Corofino II, out of Vespa, by Voltaire II; breeder Windermere Farm) 74 points 1, Matt Irvine (Takapau) La Perla (by Lenarc, out of Dilly Dally, by Distelfink; breeder Maurice Beatson) 64 2, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Showtime (by Corofino II, out of Kiwi Showgun, by Showgun; breeder Fernhill Stud) 60 3, Kirsten Worker (Auckland) Melanie’s Choice (by One Eye, out of April Reign, by Nikau; breeder A Crowley) 58 4, Katharine Van Tuyl (Palmerston North) Centavino (by ES Centarvos, out of Emmadale, by Anziyan; breeder D Parry) 54 5, Duncan McFarlane (Taupo) Be Mine NZPH (by Untouchable M, out of Xena NZPH, by Cacao Courcelle; breeder NZPH) 48 6.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Grand Final: Karen Bruce (Masterton) Double J Promise 1, Georgina Palmer (Christchurch) Casanova NZPH 2, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 3, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Lamondo GNZ 4, Daniel Blundell (Ocean Beach) Charlie NZPH 5, Kelsea O’Connor (Palmerston North) Centiare 6.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: Emily Hayward-Morgan (Te Awamutu) Delicious HM (by Indy King, out of Colmerino, by Balmerino; breeder unknown) 72 points 1, Georgina Palmer (Christchurch) Casanova NZPH (by Jokus Lagour, out of Paradise NZPH, by Barbarian; breeder NZPH), Daniel Blundell (Ocean Beach) Charlie NZPH (by Cadulla du Tillard, out of Treasure Blue NZPH, by Mr Blue; breeder NZPH) and Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Double J Beyonce (by Double J Repercharge, out of Madame; breeder Double J Stables)54 =2, Karen Bruce (Masterton) Double J Promise (by Answer Back, out of Double J Breeze, by Voltaire II) 52 5, Lucy Fell (Longburn) Big and Rich (by Cardento, out of Dolly, by Lowenhertz; breeder Jayne Akers) 51 6.

EquiBreed Leading Stallion Series: Katie Laurie (Mystery Creek) Dunstan Casebrooke Lomond 70 points 1.

EquiBreed and VDL Top-Ranking Mare: Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Double J Monarch.

Spark FEI World Children’s Challenge (overall): Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Fun House 1, Phoebe Burns (Hastings) Galaxy Masterpiece 2, Peita Milne (Nelson) WPS Tonka 3, Crystal Hackett (Waiuku) Cracklin Rose 4, Lilly Carpenter (Taihape) Tallyho Mystic 5, Olivia Adams (Christchurch) Mr Black Magic 6.

Round one: Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Fun House 1, Olivia Apatu (Waipukurau) Alasaan Arzu 2, Lilly Carpenter (Taihape) Tallyho Mystic 3, Peita Milne (Nelson) WPS Tonka 4, Phoebe Burns (Hastings) Galaxy Masterpiece 5, Olivia Adams (Christchurch) Mr Black Magic 6.

Round two: Phoebe Burns (Hastings) Galaxy Masterpiece 1, Crystal Hackett (Waiuku) Cracklin Rose 2, Peita Milne (Nelson) WPS Tonka 3, Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Fun House 4, Lilly Carpenter (Taihape) Tallyho Mystic 5, Olivia Adams (Christchurch) Mr Black Magic 6.

Show hunter,

ESNZ Open Horse High Points: Chloe Hansen (Opiki) Enja MVNZ 62 points 1, Tristan and Claudia Thomas (Rotorua) Kinnordy Go Girl 58 2, Laura van Velthooven (Palmerston North) Sirocco Daisy 53 3, Merran Hain (Gisborne) Untouchable 32 4, Casey Smith (Christchurch) Tequila Sunrise NZPH 30 5, Ashleigh Forde (Hastings) My Gummi Bear 29 6.

Coca-Cola Amateur High Points Series: Laura van Velthooven (Palmerston North) Sirocco Daisy 65 points 1, Helen Ensor (Blenheim) Zactac Night n Day 58 2, Merran Hain (Gisborne) Untouchable 56 3, Kirsten Hence (Papakura) Miss Maude 45 4, Ashleigh Forde (Hastings) My Gummi Bear 36 5, Janet Morgan (Riwaka) Coleraine Coalfire 28 6.

Gyro Plastics Junior High Points: Tristan and Claudia Thomas (Rotorua) Kinnordy Go Girl 58 points 1, Mollie Moffett (Hastings) Kiwi Dula 56 2, Sally Ward (Waipukurau) Paradox 55 3, Sophie Fisher (Cambridge) Caballo Marino 38 4, Casey Smith (Christchurch) Tequila Sunrise NZPH 37 5, Jane and Sally Ward (Waipukurau) Meersbrooke Fire ‘N’ Ice 6.

ESNZ Category A High Points Series: Molly Smith (Cave) Little Mindy Lou 57 points 1, Maddie Parkin (Levin) Chelton Light Secret 56 2, Emma Gillies/Pippa Collins (Oamaru) Benrose Comet 47 3, Ben Gillies (Oamaru) Amberfield Golden Charm 43 4, Chantelle Smith/Emma McKelvie (Palmerston North) Fordlands Lady Betty 36 5, Leah Harre (Pio Pio) Diego 35 6.

Burger King Category B High Points Series: Anna Nalder (Cust) Acclaim 65 points 1, Amelia Newsom (Tauranga) Moon Spirit Jitterbug 63 2, Abe Baker (Pauatahanui) My Boy Billy 52 3, Georgie Wilson (Taupo) Summer Fiesta 51 4, Anna Wilson (Waipukurau) Mount Tullock Skylark 48 5, Emma Gillies/Pippa Collins (Oamaru) Paint Me Puzzle 44 6.

Aniwell Category C High Points Series: Olivia Adams (Christchurch) Sweet Cappuccino 62 points 1, Claudia Thomas (Rotorua) Libby Pop’s Gift 56 2, Michaelee Head (Cambridge) Chantilly Lace III 50 3, Harriet Laing (Leeston) Triple Star Picture Puzzle 46 4, Meihaka Hirst (Levin) Step It UP 44 5, Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) Perfectly Painted I 41 6.

ESNZ Adult Rider Equitation Series: Chloe Hansen (Opiki) 65 points 1, Laura Van Velthooven (Palmerston North) 57 2, Kirsten Hence (Papakura) 49 3, Janet Morgan (Riwaka) 45 4, Anna Douglass (Timaru) 42 5, Ashleigh Forde (Hastings) 35 6.

ESNZ Junior Rider Equitation: Tristan Thomas (Rotorua) 60 points 1, Mollie Moffett (Hastings) 58 2, Sally Ward (Waipukurau) 51 3, Claudia Thomas (Rotorua) 44 4, Charlotte Colebrook (Levin) 41 5, Georgia Allison (Oxford) 37 6.

NRM Pony Rider Equitation Series: Michaelee Head (Cambridge) 65 points 1, Claudia Thomas (Rotorua) 56 2, Anna Nalder (Rangiora) 47 3, Georgia Allison (Oxford) 43 4, Emma Gillies (Oamaru) 40 5, Meihaka Hirst (Levin) 38 6.