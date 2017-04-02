Chiefs squad named to tour to South Africa for Rounds 7 and 8

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 15:26

The New Zealand Conference leaders depart for South Africa with five wins from their opening five games of the 2017 Investec Super Rugby season. A 26-strong Gallagher Chiefs squad is bound for Cape Town for their first match against the Stormers at 3.15am (NZT) on Sunday 9 April. They will then travel on to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs.

Co-captain Sam Cane will travel over on Thursday pending fitness to prepare for the Gallagher Chiefs match against the Cheetahs the following week.

The Gallagher Chiefs squad for the South African tour is:

FORWARDS:

Kane Hames Siegfried Fisi’ihoi Aidan Ross Hika Elliot Brayden Mitchell

Atu Moli Sosefo Kautai Dominic Bird Brodie Retallick Taleni Seu Mitchell Brown Liam Messam Lachlan Boshier Michael Leitch Sam Cane (to travel later pending fitness)

BACKS:

Tawera Kerr-Barlow Finlay Christie Aaron Cruden

Stephen Donald Johnny Faauli/Alex Nankivell Anton Lienert-Brown Sam McNicol Toni Pulu James Lowe Solomon Alaimalo Shaun Stevenson Damian McKenzie

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Nathan Harris, James Tucker, Glen Fisiiahi, Chase Tiatia, Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams, Liam Polwart, Michael Allardice and Nepo Laulala.