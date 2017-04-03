Breeders' Stakes meeting at Te Aroha transferred to Te Rapa

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 17:54

The premier meeting scheduled for Te Aroha on Saturday has been transferred to Te Rapa.

The meeting will be highlighted by the $200,000 Group I Fiber Fresh NZ Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes.

There had been concerns over the Te Aroha track following the abandonment of a meeting at Te Aroha on March 17 and the decision to transfer this weekend’s meeting followed a track inspection and gallops at Te Aroha this morning.

Six horses from the Autridge-Richards stable worked together and spread out in the home straight to enable a comprehensive assessment of the likely track condition on race day. The riders involved included senior jockeys Cameron Lammas and Michael McNab.

Visual observations of the gallop showed the track was cutting out, and the riders expressed concerns with the consistency of the surface and the extent to which it had cut out.

The track was inspected after the gallop by a group that included Michael McNab, Cameron Lammas, trainer Stephen Autridge, course manager Graeme Amies, club officials and stipendiary stewards John Oatham, Warwick Robinson and Brady Jones.

The inspection confirmed the riders’ concerns, and the inspection committee decided that Saturday’s meeting should not be run at Te Aroha, with the decision influenced particularly by the inconsistent nature of the track and also by the unfavourable forecast for the area for the next few days.

Nominations for Saturday’s meeting at Te Rapa will be taken on Tuesday.

TRAC general manager Jen Evans said that while it was disappointing that Racing Te Aroha’s flagship meeting would not be held on its home track, the transfer was the logical decision under the circumstances.