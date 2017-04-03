Season award winners named by Wellington Cricket

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 22:45

Cricket Wellington are pleased to announce the winners of their season awards, held at the Royal Port Nicholson Yacht Club this evening. The event recognised players’ efforts throughout the season, including the Norwood Awards for Men’s and Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

The 2016-17 season was a breakout one for the prodigiously talented Amelia Kerr, who made her debut for the WHITE FERNS and scored her first century in domestic cricket. Her performances over the season have seen her rewarded with four trophies at Cricket Wellington’s awards, including being given the Norwood Award for Women’s Cricketer of Year.

Hamish Bennett was a standout performer with the ball in his first year with the Firebirds, finishing in the top ten wicket-takers in all three competitions. Bennett’s success this season sees him receive three awards, including the Norwood Award for Men’s Cricketer of Year.

Cricket Wellington congratulate all of the award winners and thank their sponsors and fans for their support this season.

The full list of award winners is attached below.

Cricket Wellington Award Winners

Women’s U21 Tournament Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr

Robert Vance Trophy - Men’s U19 Tournament Player of the Year - Rachin Ravindra

Eddie Cameron Young Cricketer of the Year U20 - Ben Sears

Sir Walter Nash Young Cricketer of the Year U23 - Alex Ridley

Provincial A National Tournament Player of the Year - Malcolm Nofal

McDonald’s Super Smash Players’ Player of the Year - Hamish Bennett

Women’s Outstanding Fielder - Liz Perry

Men’s Outstanding Fielder - Michael Pollard

Women’s Best Allrounder - Amelia Kerr

Men’s Best Allrounder - Luke Woodcock

Ford Trophy Players’ Player of the Year - Anurag Verma

Women’s Outstanding Bowler - Eimear Richardson

Men’s Outstanding Bowler - Hamish Bennett

Women’s Outstanding Batsman - Amelia Kerr

Men’s Outstanding Batsman - Tom Blundell

Plunket Shield Players’ Player of the Year - Michael Papps

Overall Players’ Player of the Year - Hamish Marshall

Norwood Award for Women’s Cricketer of Year - Amelia Kerr

Norwood Award for Men’s Cricketer of Year - Hamish Bennett