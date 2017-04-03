Season award winners named by Wellington Cricket

|
Cricket Wellington are pleased to announce the winners of their season awards, held at the Royal Port Nicholson Yacht Club this evening. The event recognised players’ efforts throughout the season, including the Norwood Awards for Men’s and Women’s Cricketer of the Year.
The 2016-17 season was a breakout one for the prodigiously talented Amelia Kerr, who made her debut for the WHITE FERNS and scored her first century in domestic cricket. Her performances over the season have seen her rewarded with four trophies at Cricket Wellington’s awards, including being given the Norwood Award for Women’s Cricketer of Year.
Hamish Bennett was a standout performer with the ball in his first year with the Firebirds, finishing in the top ten wicket-takers in all three competitions. Bennett’s success this season sees him receive three awards, including the Norwood Award for Men’s Cricketer of Year.
Cricket Wellington congratulate all of the award winners and thank their sponsors and fans for their support this season.
The full list of award winners is attached below.
Cricket Wellington Award Winners
Women’s U21 Tournament Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr
Robert Vance Trophy - Men’s U19 Tournament Player of the Year - Rachin Ravindra
Eddie Cameron Young Cricketer of the Year U20 - Ben Sears
Sir Walter Nash Young Cricketer of the Year U23 - Alex Ridley
Provincial A National Tournament Player of the Year - Malcolm Nofal
McDonald’s Super Smash Players’ Player of the Year - Hamish Bennett
Women’s Outstanding Fielder - Liz Perry
Men’s Outstanding Fielder - Michael Pollard
Women’s Best Allrounder - Amelia Kerr
Men’s Best Allrounder - Luke Woodcock
Ford Trophy Players’ Player of the Year - Anurag Verma
Women’s Outstanding Bowler - Eimear Richardson
Men’s Outstanding Bowler - Hamish Bennett
Women’s Outstanding Batsman - Amelia Kerr
Men’s Outstanding Batsman - Tom Blundell
Plunket Shield Players’ Player of the Year - Michael Papps
Overall Players’ Player of the Year - Hamish Marshall
Norwood Award for Women’s Cricketer of Year - Amelia Kerr
Norwood Award for Men’s Cricketer of Year - Hamish Bennett
