Raetihi Gutbuster on at Easter for seventh year

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 09:00

Now in it’s seventh year, the Raetihi Gutbuster is going high tech welcoming E-bikes and electronic timing.

In previous years, armed only with stopwatches, event volunteers have done their very best to manually record entrants course times.

A $2,000 community event grant from Ruapehu District Council, and expert advice and assistance from Sport Whanganui and Palmerston North company the Timing Team, will see electronic timers being used this Easter Sunday.

A family friendly event with spot prizes for all, organiser Lucy Conway said she was well aware that some of the "more serious" riders and walkers were still keen to know the exact time taken to complete the course.

"While the Gutbuster is all about getting off the couch and having a little fun and there are no prizes for coming first, we’ve always made an effort to record the time people crossed the finish-line.

"Some years this turned into an absolute nightmare.

"We lost a rider or two when they came across as a pack and others were so busy celebrating with whÄnau they simply forgot to finish."

To eliminate the problem, this year all entrants will be carrying a small electronic transmitter which will recorded their start and finish.

The Raetihi Gutbuster is chance to experience the scenery and history of the Raetihi-Pipiriki Road which traverses the Tongariro and Whanganui National Parks.

There are options for all fitness levels including 18-kilometre running and bike legs, a 25-kilometre downhill ride and a 50-kilometre Pipiriki return ride.

Starting from the Waimarino Museum on Seddon Street, the course starts with a five-kilometre downhill section followed by a steep two-kilometre climb to the Waipuna turnoff.

Depending on the section entered, riders can either continue on to Pipiriki and the Whanganui river or return to town.

In another first for the locally run event, riders of E-bikes are also being welcomed.