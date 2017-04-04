Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:58

After a KO victory over cancer, heavyweight mixed martial artist ready to take on New Zealand’s best this Friday night at FORCE 4 - the biggest fight show of the year.

Despite our fighters being some of the toughest athletes in combat sports, the battles they face outside the ring are often just as challenging as those inside it.

Nobody knows this better than Cameron Tukua, father of four and serious contender for Friday night’s inaugural FORCE 4 Man Fight Series heavyweight tournament.

In mid-2016, the 110kg Tukua (6W-1L-6KO) fought his way to the top of the New Zealand heavyweight scene, qualifying to represent the country at the 2016 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation world championship in Las Vegas.

A close decision loss to eventual world champion, Bulgarian heavyweight Daniel Galabarov, meant Tukua returned home empty handed, but a more important fight was just beginning.

A strange lump, formerly written off as one of a thousand training niggles, was diagnosed as testicular cancer. ‘He would need surgery to remove the growth - but not until radiologists confirmed whether or not the cancer had spread.

"That was an emotional afternoon in our household, waiting for the CT scan" he says.

To the relief of his family and the wider martial arts community, Tukua’s results came back clear, and the tumor was removed without complication. The hard work, however, was far from over.

"The road to recovery was emotional and it has tested my mental and physical strength," he says.

"Nonetheless, my family and I pulled through this obstacle together, and my outlook on life has changed dramatically. In a nutshell, I am grateful to be alive to be with my wife and children.

On Friday night, Tukua looks to announce his return to mixed martial arts, the sport that took him around the world, with two victories in a single night. Although claiming the title would net Tukua’s family thousands of dollars, and further opportunities to fight for significant purses, winning on Friday would be special for perhaps a more important reason.

"The FORCE 4 Man Fight Series has been a great motivation for me to train and fight again," he says. "Win or lose, I am grateful to be here today."

Fight sports have little room for sentimentality, however. Standing in his way are New Zealand martial arts icons like 110kg brawler Tafa Misipati, two-times King in the Ring Super Heavyweight champion, and City Kickboxing’s Henri Burns.

But Tukua has seen it all before. After walking through fire over the past twelve months, he says there’s not a man on earth who could shake his composure. And with a 100 per cent knockout rate in his career, he knows how to hand out the sleeping pills come fight night.

"I’m working hard, I’m feeling good and I’m ready to show the kids that dad still got it!"

FORCE 4 Man Fight Series: Top ranked New Zealand fighters from three different fight codes battle it out in the 4 man knockout tournament format. The speed of the lightweight kickboxers, the skill of the super middleweight boxers and the knockout power of the heavyweight MMA fighters!

Friday 7 April ASB Stadium, Kohimarama, Auckland

Live on SKY Sport Pop-Up from 7pm

Featuring:

SHURIKEN HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Cameron Tukua (6-1-6KO)

2 X KING IN THE RING LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION, WKBF WORLD CHAMPION Sone ‘Arch Angel’ Vannathy (60-19-1-12KO)

2 x KING IN THE RING LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Alexi ‘Phet’ Serepisos (29-11-6KO)

KING IN THE RING SUPER CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION Davor Matarugic (28-12-2-10KO)

2 X KING IN THE RING SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Tafa ‘Thumper’ Misipati (1-2-1KO MMA)