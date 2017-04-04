Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 15:12

New Zealand Football has completed a comprehensive National Competitions Review and is proud to present ‘The Way Forward’ for its national leagues through to 2020.

New Zealand Football holds the vision of ‘More New Zealanders playing and loving football’ and will use aspirational competitions as a vehicle to build on the success of the award-winning Whole of Football Plan and create stronger, more vibrant football clubs that engage the football community.

A review of national competitions commenced in 2015. The purpose of this review was to identify the preferred national competitions structure that best serves the long-term interests of football in New Zealand. The National Competitions Review comprised of eight phases and was completed over a two year period (January 2015 - March 2017).

To read the ‘National Competitions Review - The Way Forward’ Click Here

Daniel Farrow, the Head of National Competitions at New Zealand Football, said the ‘National Competitions Review - The Way Forward’ sets out a blueprint to drive transformational change over the next strategic period from 2016 - 2025.

"‘The Way Forward’ sets out a realistic approach to enhancing our flagship competitions and will move our national leagues toward an integrated single season national competitions structure," said Farrow.

The review found that the current premiership is the highest standard New Zealand Football has ever had and is producing teams capable of competing on the world stage.

New Zealand Football announced last week that ISPS Handa have signed on for three years as the naming rights sponsor of the ISPS Handa Premiership, alongside the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup, which is a positive step towards securing the long-term financial sustainability of the two men’s leagues. Farrow said the national competitions are in a great position.

"This is a very exciting time for football in New Zealand," he said. "The combination of the extensive consultation process and successful reforms of stage one, followed by the structural and operational review of stage two, has put New Zealand Football into a good position to lead the transformational change over the next strategic period."

Farrow said that the national league (and all of the elite competitions within the structure) must become the accepted and fully-supported pathway by clubs, players, coaches and officials.

New Zealand Football have identified 11 priority actions which will be implemented for the men and five priority actions for the women from 2017 - 2020. The year 2020 has been circled as the next key milestone for change.

The men’s national league will remain a 10-team two-round competition during this period while incremental improvements and reforms are introduced to enhance the existing structure and align the competition framework.

From 2018, the Women’s National League will be increased to two full rounds of seven teams. The competition will remain Federation-based until regional leagues have been strengthened.

Farrow said the national competition structures are central to a national sport’s potential to connect its communities and support the achievement of development and high performance outcomes.

"We recognise the challenges associated with funding national competitions but we are focussed on moving towards an integrated single season national competitions structure that creates a unified framework to drive the development of players, coaches, referees and club administrators by 2025," he said.

Changes will be introduced gradually over time with regular checkpoints used to review the strategy ensuring sustained incremental improvements are implemented.

This approach will enable New Zealand Football to achieve its strategic outcomes of "More New Zealanders playing and loving football" whist supporting "Our elite teams to win at global pinnacle events".