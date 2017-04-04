Fulton pulls stumps on outstanding career

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 15:46

Peter Fulton has officially announced his retirement from first class cricket.

Fulton made his Canterbury first class debut in the last match of the 2000-01 summer and has been the cornerstone of Canterbury Cricket teams since then.

The 38-year-old has just completed his 16th full season of first class cricket and has racked up a number of Canterbury records in that time.

Most capped first class cricketer - 121

Most first class runs - 8719

Most first class catches - 128

Most first class matches as captain - 66

Fulton said that there has been mounting speculation about his retirement but he wanted to wait until the end of the season before making his decision.

"From making my debut, I never would have thought I would play this many times and achieve these records for Canterbury. At that stage, I was just stoked to play one. When I was growing up I had dreams of playing for Canterbury and New Zealand, but when I was younger I didn't think I was going to do it. I am very proud to have played that many games and experienced so much success with different Canterbury teams throughout my career."

Gary Stead, Fulton’s coach and Director of Cricket at Canterbury Cricket, stated that Fulton will be "remembered as one of Canterbury’s great players." Pete’s numbers speak for themselves. The thing we will miss most about Pete is his calming influence and mentorship in the dressing room and his clarity of thought when the pressure is on".