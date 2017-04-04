Australia dents USA's chances of top placing at Festival of Hockey

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 18:57

Australia was too good for the USA women’s team as the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup competition entered its fourth day of competition in Hastings, New Zealand.

Australia came into the match unbeaten with a win and two draws, while the USA had just a draw to show from the first three matches of the four team competition.

Australia was first on the board after seven minutes when captain, Jane-Anne Claxton pushed the ball into the goal after a scramble in front of the net.

The rest of the half was even with both teams forcing good saves from the respective keepers.

Seven minutes into the second spell and the USA was down to 9 players when Michelle Vittese and Taylor West received green cards.

Australia forced a number of penalty corners and dominated possession during this period but was unable to convert the player advantage into goals.

Shortly after both US players returned to the turf, Kathleen Sharkey scored from a penalty corner and the match was locked up 1 all.

Into the final quarter and Australia made the telling blow with goals in the 48th and 50th minutes.

Emily Smith got on the score sheet after she slapped a bouncing ball into the net and the nail was driven home by Australia when Ashlea Fey finished from a penalty corner to make the score 3 - 1.

The top two teams after double round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup on Sunday 9th April (NZ time)

Half time score: Australia 1 USA 0

Final score Australia 3 (Jane-Anne Claxton, Emily Smith, Ashlea Fey) USA 1 (Kathleen Sharkey)