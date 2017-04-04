Vantage Black Sticks overcome Japan at Hockey Festival

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 20:55

The Vantage Black Sticks women’s hockey team were in need of a win in their fourth round match at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey being played in Hastings, New Zealand.

After 60 minutes of hockey, which was played in steady rain, they achieved the result they sought with a hard fought one nil win over Japan.

The Black Sticks came into the match with a win and a draw from their opening three matches but more importantly, were looking for redemption after being beaten 2 - 1 by Japan in the opening match of the tournament.

The first half was played in a predictable style by both teams; the hosts pressing forward on attack while Japan fell back in defence and were quick to stifle any opportunities that were created.

It took until the 20th minute for the stalemate to be broken. The Vantage Black Sticks forced a penalty corner and Kirsten Pearce played the ball in for a shot by Brooke Neal. Japan keeper Megumi Kageyama made the save but the ball rebounded to Peace who flicked it into the net.

The second 30 minutes belonged to the Black Sticks. They pushed forward through the midfield and the strikers had plenty of shooting opportunities but to no avail.

Japan was again strong in defence and keeper Megumi Kageyama was a standout as she stifled wave upon wave of Black Sticks attacks.

Japan was unlucky not to steal an unlikely draw close to the final whistle, when a shot from a penalty corner hit the Black Sticks goal post and rebounded away.

At the end of four rounds Australia tops the points table with 8, the Vantage Black Sticks have climbed to second with 7, the early leaders Japan are on 6 and the USA has 1.

The top two teams after round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup on Sunday afternoon 9th April (NZ time)

Half time score: Vantage Black Sticks 1 Japan 0

Final score: Vantage Black Sticks 1 (Kirsten Pearce) Japan 0