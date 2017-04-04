MRF Tyres official supplier to Penny Homes Holden Rally Team

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 21:08

The soon-to-debut Penny Homes Holden Rally Team, represented by ex-Supercar racing legend Greg Murphy and his Christchurch-based team-mate Josh Marston, have selected MRF Tyres as the official tyre for their Holden Barina AP4+ cars which are being readied to campaign the 2017 New Zealand Rally Championship.

Four-time Bathurst winner, Hawke’s Bay-based Murphy said, "We are delighted to announce our long-term partnership with MRF Tyres. We have had the chance to test the tyres on our Barina AP4 and the results were very positive. The MRF tyres have proven to have a serious amount of traction and lateral grip which will help me as I come to grips with this new weapon."

"We are very happy that Greg and Josh have selected MRF Tyres for their first NZRC campaign," says Vivek Ponnusamy, CEO of Mentor Tyres, exclusive importer of MRF tyres for Australia and New Zealand. "We did a back-to-back independent test in the forest roads near Christchurch and the results were excellent. We are also very happy to be associated with Greg Murphy in a long-term partnership where Greg will be involved in testing and development of MRF circuit racing and tarmac rally tyres."

Marston is also pleased with the MRF Tyre decision. "The durability and sideways grip of the MRF tyres is fantastic. During testing, a MRF tyre engineer helped us to finetune the set-up of our new Barina, so we appreciate the proactive approach and commitment shown by MRF Tyres in working with the rally teams in New Zealand."

MRF Tyres have an immense record in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship winning eight titles. The company is also the official tyre supplier for the Australian Rally Championship for the next three years. New Zealand importer Mentor Tyres has appointed Deane Buist at Palmside New Zealand in Christchurch as their official dealer and all sizes (13 inch to 15 inch) are available for sale now.