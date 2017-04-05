The World's best are coming to Christchurh - be part of it

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 09:25

On Saturday 4 November, the New Zealand Kiwis will return to Christchurch for the first time in 11 years when they tackle Scotland, and on Saturday 18 November, two of the world’s first class teams will play to earn their place in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

AMI Stadium will play host to the world’s best Rugby League players when the city stages the much-anticipated match.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the final series action.

For more information and to book tickets visit: http://www.rlwc2017.com

The post Rugby League World Cup 2017 appeared first on Canterbury Development Corporation.