Delayed start to NZCT National Cricket Club Championships

The six-team battle to be crowned the top cricket club in New Zealand at the NZCT National Club Cricket Championships - traditionally the season finale of the New Zealand season - has been stalled as downpours continue to drench the Auckland isthmus.
Hosted by Auckland's Cornwall Cricket Club, all six limited overs matches scheduled for first two days of play have been abandoned without a ball bowled due to the severe weather event currently sweeping the North Island in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.
Organisers remain hopeful of the week-long tournament getting underway later this week.
2016/17 national finalists
Eastern Suburbs (Wellington)
Albion (Dunedin, Otago)
Mt Maunganui (Bay of Plenty, Northern Districts)
Old Boys’ Collegians (Canterbury)
United (Manawatu, Central Districts)
Takapuna (Auckland)
