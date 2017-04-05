Tennis: Still wary of Korean team

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 17:41

Davis Cup captain Alistair Hunt isn’t expecting an easy ride from the Korean team in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie against New Zealand starting on Friday in Auckland.

The visiting team has its two best players being rested and getting ready for ATP tournaments, an unusual reason for not bringing them to New Zealand for a vital Davis Cup tie. Top 100 ranked Hyeon Chung will not play and neither will top 150 ranked Duckhee Lee.

However Soon Woo Kwon the 19-year-old on the rise and ranked 253 is in the side and made the final of the Yokohama Challenger as a qualifier last month.

The likely other singles players for Korea is Seong Chan Hong, another 19-year-old who has a current ranking at 544 in the world and was a winner over Rubin Statham in the Davis Cup in Seoul last year.

Other members of the Korean team are Hong Chung ranked Hong Chung 607th and Jea Moon Lee at 790.

Hunt has been around tennis for long enough to know that rankings don’t always mean much in Davis Cup but feels it’s a little bit of a let off with two of Korea’s stars not appearing.

"For us it gives us a better chance. It would have been even more challenging. It’s a good thing the two top guys aren’t coming in. But it’s also a bit of a shame for some people watching that we won’t have a top 100 guy, but it is what it is. For us it’s still going to be a tough weekend. The boys are training well and pulled up well. It’s good playing a home tie. People probably don’t realise how much support is a key thing in Davis Cup so we’re really hoping to get a good crowd behind us," said Hunt.

For New Zealand No.1 Rubin Statham the tie is somewhat of a chance to make amends for the team after a loss against the same side last year.

"They beat us in Seoul last year and we really want to take revenge. I know all of their players and have played them before. It’s not going to be easy," said Statham.

Statham and Michael Venus are set to be the New Zealand singles players with Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell the doubles combination. The Kiwi team has not lost a doubles match in Davis Cup since 2013.

The draw for the Tie is done on Thursday with the first two singles matches on Friday from 11am, followed by the doubles on Saturday from 2pm and reverse singles on Sunday from 11am onwards with all matches at the ASB Tennis Arena.