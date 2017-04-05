Mitchell steps down as Community Director

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 18:15

New Zealand Football today announces that Cam Mitchell has resigned from his position as Community Football Director with the governing body.

Mitchell, who joined New Zealand Football in June 2014, after time spent as CEO of both Northern and WaiBOP Football Federations, has played a lead role in the significant growth in domestic football over the past three years.

After 13 years in football administration, Mitchell will take up a new role as Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Wellington.

New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin said Mitchell will be missed.

"Cam has been a real asset for our team and played an influential role in football becoming the number one participation sport in New Zealand," said Martin.

"He can look back with pride on what he and our community team have achieved in delivering a world class community development system.

"We are sad to see Cam go but thank him for his excellent contribution to football and wish him well in his new role and the next stage of his career."

Mitchell said it was not an easy decision to walk away from a sport and a role that he loves.

"I am pleased to be leaving domestic football in a very strong position," he said. "I look forward to maintaining the positive relationships I have established with so many great people over 13 years of involvement in football administration.

"This is however an exciting opportunity with Cricket Wellington that involves running a professional sports team, in addition to leading the development of community cricket."

New Zealand Football will begin the process of finding a replacement immediately. The exact timing of Mitchell's departure will be confirmed in due course.