Cricket Wellington appoints new Chief Executive

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 17:56

Cricket Wellington is pleased to announce the appointment of Cam Mitchell as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Mitchell joins the organisation from his role as Community Football Director at NZ Football where he is responsible for leading the growth and development of domestic football in New Zealand

He will take over from Peter Clinton who leaves the post in mid-April after resigning in December 2016.

" We look forward to having someone of Cam’s calibre and experience in our organisation" says Cricket Wellingtons Chair, Sally Morrison.

"Cam joins the organisation at a time where we have a stable platform and a number of opportunities through which to deliver the game at all levels."

"He’ll play a key role in steering Cricket Wellington towards its objectives as defined by our strategic plan - which aims to direct the sport to 2019."

In his position at New Zealand Football Mr Mitchell has played an influential role in football becoming the number one participation sport in New Zealand,". He has overseen the continued delivery of the Whole of Football Plan and the development of a world class community development system."

He has significant experience in strategic leadership and understands the challenges faced by sports organisations in New Zealand.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of a new sport", says Mitchell who prior to joining New Zealand Football held CEO roles at Waikato Bay of Plenty and Northern Football Federations. He has been working in football administration for over 13 years. He notes that both football and cricket have had periods of continued growth in the junior space over the past few years but is equally aware of the need to work closely with clubs, colleges and all other stakeholders to maintain support throughout all levels of the game.

Mitchell will take up his role on July 3