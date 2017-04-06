Venus set to be unleashed in Davis Cup singles

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 15:15

The expected players were confirmed for singles and doubles for the New Zealand versus Korea Asia/Oceania Group 1 Davis Cup tie in Auckland starting tomorrow (Friday).

The home side named Rubin Statham and Michael Venus as it’s singles players and Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak in the doubles.

For the visitors from Korea they announced Soon Woo Kwon ranked at 253 in the world and Seong Chan Hong ranked 544 as their singles players. Hong Chung and Jea Moon Lee will be their doubles combination.

Noticeably the Kiwis are strongest in doubles, having two players in the top 60 in the world as their team as well as not having lost in a Davis Cup doubles match since 2013.

In singles the Koreans have strength with Hong facing Kiwi No.1 Statham first up. Statham was beaten by Hong in Davis Cup in Seoul last year, while Venus will take on the Korean No.1 Kwon who is just 19-year-old and a rising star of Asian tennis.

Singles is not the biggest priority for Venus who is currently 41 in the world in doubles with five ATP titles (four of them last year) and seven finals appearances. But the powerful Kiwi knows what to do on centre court at the ASB Tennis Arena having put in some top performances against top 100 players in the past and having a game which can quickly blast an opponent off the court.

"I’ve played two singles so far this year, but I’ve played on this court all the time. I’m confident going out there and in practice so far it’s been great. I’m just looking forward to getting out there tomorrow. I’m not too sure about the guy I play. I think he’s a good young player who won or made the final of a Challenger. My opponent is obviously a good player. I’m just wanting to get out there," said Venus.

The winner of the Tie overall will remain in Asia/Oceania Group 1 while the loser will play a relegation battle probably against Chinese Taipei later in the year to stay in the group.

Davis Cup draw completed

Day 1 Friday 7 April 11am start:

Rubin Statham (New Zealand) v Seong Chan Hong (Korea) (NZ No.1 v Korea No.2)

Followed by

Michael Venus (New Zealand) v Soon Woo Kwon (Korea) (NZ No2 v Korea No.1)

Day 2 Saturday 8 April 2pm start:

Doubles

Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak (New Zealand) v Hong Chung and Jae Moon Lee (Korea)

Day 3 Sunday 9 April 11am start:

Reverse singles

Statham v Kwon

f.b

Venus v Hong