Defending champs off to winning start at NZCT NCCC

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 20:28

Dunedin’s Albion, Auckland’s Takapuna and defending champions Eastern Suburbs (Wellington) have all taken wins on the first day of action at the 2017 NZCT National Cricket Club Championships.

After losing the entire first two days of the tournament to wet weather, the Championships got off to a rain-delayed start on day three, and further rain interruptions saw DLS calculations invoked in all three shortened matches.

Eastern Suburbs was up against Mount Maunganui, a strong side that includes several players who successfully defended the Hawke Cup throughout this season, including Bay of Plenty captain Peter Drysdale, Brenton Thompson, Ben Musgrave and Northern Districts pace bowler Tony Goodin.

Mount captain Dale Swan spun his way to 4-27, however a solid performance from Easts’ top order, backed up by an economical 3-24 on the small number three ground from three-cap Wellington Firebird Jamie Gibson eventually proved enough to give the defending champions a first-up win, Gibson crucially having stopped Drysdale after the veteran had blasted a quick 46 at the top.

Otago Volts allrounder Sam Wells top-scored with 60 off just 42 balls on Cornwall Park’s number one playing field to help set up Albion’s 60-run win over United, the southern representatives bowling out the Manawatu club with 2.1 overs to spare.

Takapuna was meanwhile able to restrict Old Boys Collegians to 167/7, the Cantabrians trying to get up for a revised target of 189.

Dan ter Braak had earlier anchored Takapuna’s innings with his 76, with support from Netherlands international Max O’Dowd (46).

Old Boys Collegians opener Tom Taylor came out firing in return, blasting 81 from just 36 balls and smashing no fewer than 10 sixes, but his dismissal proved his side’s undoing - wickets quickly began to tumble, Takapuna captain Will O’Donnell leading the way with 3-15, including the big wicket of Taylor.