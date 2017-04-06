Gallagher Chiefs team named to face Stormers in Cape Town

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 22:45

The Gallagher Chiefs are preparing for a bruising encounter against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon (SAST). Both teams enter Round 7 unbeaten, having recorded five wins from their opening five games of the 2017 Investec Super Rugby season.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made five changes to the starting fifteen which defeated the Bulls 28-12 last Saturday in Hamilton. In the forwards, Kane Hames and Atu Moli are promoted from the bench to start alongside veteran hooker Hika Elliot in the front row. Taranaki loose-forward Lachlan Boshier returns to the 23 to replace the injured Sam Cane in jersey 7.

There are two changes to the backline with explosive Counties Manukau back Toni Pulu returning from a hamstring strain to start on the right wing and fan favourite Stephen Donald moving from the bench to claim jersey 12.

Of note in the reserves is the inclusion of 20-year-old Waikato prop Sosefo Kautai. The former New Zealand Under 20s representative is in line to make his Investec Super Rugby debut off the bench. It’s also an exciting night for Sam McNicol who has diligently worked his way back from concussion to make his first appearance in the 23 for 2017.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to play the Stormers at 3.15am Sunday (NZT) is:

1. Kane Hames (14) 2. Hika Elliot (109) 3. Atu Moli (16) 4. Dominic Bird (16) 5. Brodie Retallick (76) 6. Liam Messam (150) 7. Lachlan Boshier (11) 8. Michael Leitch (26) 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (72) 10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain) (78) 11. James Lowe (41) 12. Stephen Donald (94) 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (29) 14. Toni Pulu (17) 15. Damian McKenzie (38)

RESERVES:

16. Brayden Mitchell (1) 17. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (16) 18. Sosefo Kautai-- 19. Taleni Seu (22) 20. Mitchell Brown (6) 21. Finlay Christie (3) 22. Sam McNicol (12) 23. Shaun Stevenson (12)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets

--denotes Investec Super Rugby debut

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Nathan Harris, James Tucker, Glen Fisiiahi, Chase Tiatia, Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams, Liam Polwart, Michael Allardice, Nepo Laulala, Sam Cane and Johnny Faauli.