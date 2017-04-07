All Blacks Sevens captain Scott Curry ruled out of Hong Kong

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 17:06

All Blacks Sevens Captain Scott Curry has been ruled out of the Hong Kong tournament, which starts this evening, after coming down with the flu this week.

Experienced forward Sam Dickson moves into the starting 12 to replace Curry, while the vastly experienced DJ Forbes takes over the captaincy duties.

"Unfortunately for us Scott has been ruled out of this weekend’s tournament with an illness. It is always a big loss losing your captain so close to kick-off but on the positive side we welcome back the experienced Sam Dickson into the 12, who is a more than adequate replacement," said All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Scott Waldrom.

The team is:

DJ Forbes - Captain (Counties Manukau)

Dylan Collier (Southland)

Sam Dickson (Canterbury)

Iopu Iopu-Aso (Taranaki)

Trael Joass (Tasman)

Vilimoni Koroi (Otago)

Tim Mikkelson (Waikato)

Sione Molia (Counties Manukau)

Joe Ravouvou (Auckland)

Isaac Te Tamaki (Waikato)

Beaudein Waaka (Taranaki)

Regan Ware (Bay of Plenty)

Thirteenth player:

Andrew Knewstubb (Tasman)