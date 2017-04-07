SAS Fox Memorial Premiership season kick-off this weekend

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 20:21

The SAS Fox Memorial Premiership kicks off tomorrow (Saturday April 8) with defending champions Papakura hosting the Pt Chevalier Pirates at Prince Edward Park in the official season opening round.

In addition to early bragging rights, the game of the round will feature as a champion of champions clash with the Stormont Shield and the Roope Rooster (challenge trophy) on the line.

2016 was a big year for the Sea Eagles, winning the Fox Memorial for the first time in history and the first club to ever win both the men’s and women’s premiership in the same year.

Papakura representative Darren Brady said it’s been a tough preseason following their triumphant year in the Fox.

"It’s been a little daunting to be quite honest with you," said Brady.

"We thought it would be easier following last year’s success, but we’ve lost a few players - retaining only nine from the 18-man squad we had in 2016."

Papakura will also commence the season with Songi Tupou as their new head coach.

"Songi shadowed Richie Blackmore last year as an assistant and he’s doing a fantastic job."

"We love his enthusiasm and he’s a great character to have around."

Papakura aren’t the only ones to mix things up this year.

Pt Chevalier who held the championship title from 2013 to 2015 has seen a number of players leave the club, along with Pat Sipley and Chris Satae who signed with the NZ Warriors.

Zane Pocklington has also stepped in as the Pirates head coach for 2017.

"We’ve had a long preseason and we’re looking forward to getting out on the field this weekend," said Jonah Sofele, player for Pt Chevalier.

"There’s definitely been a big shift in the team this year, but we’ve still got a host of experienced players and strong leadership at the face of it."

"Zane has been stepping up as head coach and I think winning the ARL Nines is a reflection of that," he added.

SAS Sports director and major sponsor of the Fox Memorial Premiership Tim Connolly said he was excited for the season to kickoff.

"We are delighted to be involved with Auckland Rugby League and to be sponsoring the Fox Memorial Premiership," said Connolly.

"SAS Sport has been around for a few years now, but we will never forget that rugby league is where it all started."

"We look forward to watching the season unfold and wish the clubs all the very best."

There’s a lot of excitement out west this weekend with the Te Atatu Roosters playing their first game back in the Fox Memorial against Richmond at Grey Lynn Park on Saturday.

Mt Albert -who placed third in 2016- will play the Marist Saints in front of a home crowd. Mangere East travel to Paparoa Park to play the Hornets, and Glenora face Northcote at Harold Moody Reserve.

Meanwhile in the Sharman Cup, Otahuhu and Bay Roskill will host Otara and Hibiscus Coast in the competitions third round of competition play. Pakuranga will be looking for their first win this season when they travel out west to play New Lynn. In section two of the qualification series, Ponsonby will play Manukau at Victoria Park and Papatoetoe will host Waitemata at Kohuora Park.