New Zealand level against Korea in Davis Cup

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 21:29

New Zealand go into the second day of their Asia/Oceania Group 1 match against Korea in Auckland at one match a piece after splitting singles on a day of incredible tension on the court.

Rubin Statham looked down and out in his match against Korean No.2 Seong Chan Hong, but somehow led, then dropped the set, led again and did something similar, was then behind and came back and then saw his opponent limp off the court in the beginning of the fifth set with severe leg cramp.

The match was delayed by rain and then interrupted by drizzle at a vital stage after Hong won the first set 6-3 and Statham was ahead 4-1 in the second set. Statham lost that set 5-7 but somehow won the third set in a tiebreak and the fourth set in a tiebreak coming back from 2-5 down…there was also a match point against the Kiwi too as cramp set in for Hong and he struggled to serve. Eventually in the fifth set Hong was forced to retire with Statham ahead 2-0.

"Last time we played up in the snow in Korea last year the same thing happened. There was a fourth set tiebreak, he was nearly in full body cramp and he ended up winning that tiebreak and winning the match I wasn’t going to let that happen again," said Statham.

In the second singles the ability of Korean No.1 Soon Woo Kwon ranked 253 in the world showed through. Rated as a rising star in Asia the 19-year-old reached the final of a Challenger tournament in Japan last month as a qualifier and displayed that he has power as well as tenacity.

Kwon defeated the powerful Venus 6-2 6-2 and then 7-6(1). Venus, who is a doubles player ranked 41 in the world took his time getting into his groove on the court and by that stage two sets had gone, however in the final set he starting winning more shots and outhitting his opponent.

The doubles match will feature Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell against Hong Chung and Jae Moon Lee with the Kiwis strong favourites having not lost a doubles match in Davis Cup since 2013.

However New Zealand captain Alistair Hunt says he would be tempted to put Kwon in the doubles team if he was in charge of the visiting team.

"The guy (Kwon) is running pretty hot and the first couple of sets Mike didn’t keep enough balls in the court to compete well enough. But at 1-all you can’t complain. He doubles boys are ready and they’ve practised well all week, so hopefully we can get across the line with that tomorrow and focus on the reverse singles."

The doubles starts at 2pm on Saturday with the reverse singles to be held on Sunday from 11am.

Results:

New Zealand v Korea, Asia/Oceania Group 1 at the ASB Tennis Arena, Auckland.

Rubin Statham (New Zealand) beat Seong Chan Hong (Korea) 3-6 5-7 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 2-0 retired,

Michalel Venus (New Zealand) lost to Soon Woo Kwon (Korea) 2-6 2-6 6-7(1)