Win and loss for Kiwis at big tournament in Egypt

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 11:47

A win and a loss for the Kiwi male squash players in the US$150,000 men’s El Gouna International in, Egypt.

Rising world squash star Paul Coll from Greymouth won his first round match in straight games 11-7 11-4 11-3 over Englishman Tom Richards and will now face fifth seed and current world No.7 James Willstrop (England )in a bid to make the quarter-finals.

The pair played earlier this year at the JP Morgan tournament of champions in January with Willstrop winning in four games. Coll is at a career-high ranking of 13.

Meanwhile Kiwi qualifier Campbell Grayson was beaten by Australian veteran Cameron Pilley in the first round of the El Gouna tournament in five games. Pilley ranked 17 in the world took 97 minutes for the 6-11, 5-11, 11-3, 13-11, 11-9 victory.

Meanwhile Joelle King will play her first round match tonight at the women’s world squash champs, also in El Gouna, Egypt.

Waikato player King is the ninth seed and faces Heba El Torky (Egypt) who is ranked 24 in the world in the first round. A win in the first round for the 28-year-old King would see her likely to play Englishwoman Laura Masaro the fifth seed.

It is the sixth time King has appeared in the world champs for a best result of the quarter-finals in 2013.The world champs have a prize purse of US$165,000.