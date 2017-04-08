New Zealand takes the lead 2-1 over Korea in Davis Cup

Saturday, 8 April, 2017 - 19:12

New Zealand go in to the final day of the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie against Korea in Auckland with a 2-1 overall lead after a slightly wobbly four set doubles win by Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak

The home pair who are ranked 45 and 58 in the world respectively won in four sets over Hong Chung and Jaemoon Lee in two hours 46 minutes, 6-2 4-6 6-4 7-6(4) in front of an enthusiastic crowd but were nowhere near their best tennis as they came up against an inspired Korean combination.

New Zealand has not lost a doubles match in Davis Cup since 2013 but at times struggled to get in to the match.

"Both Artem and I know we can better than that. We have played better than that. But the Korean guys played well and came at us. To have a crowd like that behind us was great," said Daniell. "We’ve got a great record in Davis Cup and now we’ll be yelling ourselves hoarse in the final day."

For Sitak it was a little bit of an unknown going in to today’s match.

"We didn’t know these guys and it’s sometimes difficult to play people like that, they played some good tennis and forced mistakes."

New Zealand may lead the tie, however the reverse singles will not be easy. New Zealand No.1 Rubin Statham faces his Korean counterpart Soon Woo Kwon at who is ranked around the 250 mark in the world and is a rising star of Asian tennis at only 19-years-old. Kwon is also powerful and quick around the court. If Statham is to win he will need to be at his best after being down a match point against Korean No.2 Seong Chan Hong on day one.

If required the fifth match of the tie will see Michael Venus take on Hong in what would be a winner take-all contest. Venus will have more power than his opponent, but Hong will retrieve every ball and make the Kiwi stay out on court. A question will hang over Kwon and his severe cramp he suffered on day one against Statham.

Results:

Doubles

Marcus Daniell/Artem Sitak (New Zealand) bt Hong Chung/Jaemoon Lee (Korea) 6-2 4-6 6-4 7-6(4).