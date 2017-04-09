King eases into second round of world champs in Egypt

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 09:37

Waikato player Joelle King has won her first round match at the women’s world squash championships this morning at El Gouna, Egypt.

Twenty-eight-year-old King seeded 9th defeated Egyptian Heba El Torky 11-6 11-7 11-6-in 33 minutes in her first round contest, but now has a tougher match up against Englishwoman Laura Massaro the fifth seed.

King doesn’t have a great record of late against her English opponent having lost to her three times in tournament play in the last eight months, although their last encounter in January did go to five games..

It is the sixth time King has appeared in the world champs, which this year is worth US$165,000 for a best result of the quarterfinalist in 2013.

Meanwhile New Zealand’s top male squash professional, Paul Coll will be looking for an upset overnight when he takes on fifth seed James Willstrop in the second round at the US$150,000 El Gouna International in Egypt.