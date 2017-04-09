NZ Ski Racers close out season with career best result

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 09:27

As a busy season spent competing throughout Europe and North America draws to a close, New Zealand ski racers Adam Barwood (Queenstown) and Willis Feasey (Twizel) have posted career best results at the FIS race series in Aspen, USA.

Barwood claimed three wins in a row with team mate Feasey claiming second place in Super-G and second and fourth places finishes in Giant Slalom. With six 15 point and under FIS results between them, this is the most successful ever race series for a New Zealand men’s ski team. Barwood scored 10.08 in Super-G on Thursday (6 April) and followed up with a 9.80 result in GS on Friday (7 April) and then 9.00 in GS on Saturday. Feasey scored 15.26 in Super-G, and also continued to improve, with 14.90 and then 9.55 in Giant Slalom.

The results will significantly improve the skiers’ world rankings as they look to meet nomination criteria for next year’s Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. "I'm very happy to get a career best result here in Aspen," says Willis. "Both Adam and I have been skiing really well, just making a few unnecessary mistakes, so it's pretty cool to put together a good run at the same time and share the podium with my team mate." "I couldn’t be happier with my results," adds Barwood.

The pair have two more days of GS racing in Aspen, followed by two Slalom races in Vail before wrapping up the Northern Hemisphere season and returning to NZ.