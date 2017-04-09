Hockey: Australia claims third place at Vantage Hawke's Bay Cup

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 18:11

Australia has finished third at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey in Hastings, New Zealand after defeating the USA 3 -2 in a penalty shootout. The scores were tied one all at the end of regulation time.

The first half was evenly fought with neither team unduly troubling the respective keepers until late in the half. Australia forced the only penalty corner of the half but the shot hit the pads of US keeper Jacqui Briggs and rebounded into the field of play. The subsequent shot from Australia went wide to the right of the goal.

It took until the 28th minute before Australia scored the opening goal. A ball across the goal mouth from the right found Kate Hanna unmarked in front of goal and she made no mistake with the shot.

The USA attacked strongly throughout the second spell and was rewarded in the 58th minute when a shot from a penalty corner was saved by the Australian keeper but Caitlin van Sickle was on hand at the left post to flick it into the goal.

That forced the match into a best of five penalty shootout with Australia coming out on top 3 - 2. Goal scorers for Australia were Madi Ratcliffe, Gabi Nance and Kristina Bates while Erin Matson and Kathleen Sharkey were successful for USA.

Striker Kathleen Sharkey was honoured for her 100th match for USA prior to the start of the playoff.

Half time score: Australia 1 USA 0

Fulltime score: Australia 1 (Kate Hanna) USA 1 (Caitlin van Sickle)

Penalty shootout: Australia 3 (Madi Ratcliffe, Gabi Nance, Kristina Bates) USA 2 (Erin Matson and Kathleen Sharkey).