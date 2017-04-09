Roache set for first NRL appearance of the year

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 15:49

Nathaniel Roache is set for his first NRL appearance of the year after being confirmed on the bench for the Vodafone Warriors’ sixth-round clash against Parramatta at Mount Smart Stadium today (4.00pm kick-off).

Roache, the club’s 2016 NRL rookie of the year, has been named on the interchange with middle forwards Charlie Gubb, Sam Lisone and Ligi Sao.

Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney has again made a front row swap with James Gavet moving off the bench to start with Jacob Lillyman and Gubb going to the interchange.

The Vodafone Warriors and Parramatta both have 2-3 win-loss records coming into the contest but the Eels have had three straight losses.