Penny Homes Holden Rally Team to fight back after Otago disappointment

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 20:01

Josh Marston and co-driver Andrew Graves are understandably disappointed with the electrical failure that halted their Holden Barina AP4+ rally car on its debut event, Rally Otago, but are determined to have the issue resolved well ahead of the next rally.

"The car was amazing to drive," says Christchurch-based Marston. "When it was on-song, it was really good, so we can see the potential is definitely there."

Marston and Graves completed just two full special stages of the Otago event which opened the 2017 New Zealand Rally Championship, before the electrical issues hampered their run through stage three.

"It’s obviously frustrating to be out of the first event, but we’ve already revised our build schedule for next week so we’ll have the second engine ready sooner than planned. We’ll then be able to test earlier than planned for the second event in Whangarei to make sure we have this engine development issue resolved."

Marston is looking forward to the International Rally of Whangarei, where the Penny Homes Holden Rally Team will be the two-car team originally intended. The team’s other driver, Hawke’s Bay-based Kiwi race legend Greg Murphy, couldn’t compete at Otago due to his Supercars’ commentating commitments, but will be competing in the remaining five NZRC events with Timaru’s Mark Leonard alongside as his co-driver.

"I love the roads around Whangarei," says Marston. "We’ve got a lot of hard work between now and then to make sure both Barinas are on full song."