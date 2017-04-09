Eastern Suburbs nail rare repeat title

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 20:59

Defending champions Eastern Surburbs (Wellington) have become just the third club in New Zealand history to win back-to-back NZCT National Club Cricket Championships titles after defeating Dunedin's Albion in the main Final at Auckland’s Cornwall Park this afternoon.

Easts maintained their unbeaten record at this year's tournament with allrounder Jamie Gibson named player of the tournament for the second year running after playing a key role with both bat and ball in the major Final.

The only other sides to have won back-to-back crowns at the event are fellow Wellington side Victoria University and Dunedin's Green Island, and if Eastern Suburbs can again win through and claim the crown in 2018 they will become the first side to achieve a three-peat.

The 3v4 playoff was a thriller with Mount Maunganui captain Dale Swan claiming a hat-trick, however the nail-biter went to Takapuna and with it third place.

Palmerston North's United club meanwhile picked up its first win in this year's weather-shortened tournament to claim fifth spot ahead of Christchurch's Old Boys' Collegians.

Other individual awards

Batsman of the tournament: Max O'Dowd (Takapuna)

Bowler of the tournament: Dale Swan (Mount Maunganui)

Allrounder of the tournament: Teja Nidamanuru (Albion)