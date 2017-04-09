Team USA player best and fairest at Festival of Hockey

Sunday, 9 April, 2017 - 23:45

One of the most sought after prizes at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey is the Robyn Mactaggart Medal.

The medal is awarded to the player judged the Best and Fairest at the four team international tournament

At the 2017 tournament judges voted 27 year old forward Michelle Vittese from Team USA as the winner.

The medal is named in memory of the late Robyn Mactaggart who passed away after a long illness in November 2012 at the age of 44.

Robyn was born into a hockey family in Newcastle, Australia. She played club hockey for the Waverly Hockey Club in Victoria and school hockey for Kilvington College in Melbourne.

Her and husband Bruce moved to Hawke’s Bay in 2008. She was a passionate supporter of hockey in Hawkes Bay and had coached both school and junior representative teams in the Bay.

The Robyn Mactaggart medal is hand crafted in sterling silver and designed by Monique Therese in Havelock North.